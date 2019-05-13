Google wowed us last week with the launch of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones at Google I/O 2019. Part of the reason these two new phones are so intriguing is the fact that you'll have the latest software directly from Google for an affordable price.

However, directly after launch, we're already finding that the Pixel 3a and 3a XL don't come with the latest security patches. The current patch is from March 2019, and it appears the new phones are also running an older build of Android.

To make things even worse, Google has come out and said there won't be an update until June 3. That's when the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will receive security patches for April, May, and June. When asked about this, Google said it is to "ensure the best customer experience."

That tells a different story from the one Google told on stage at I/O, where it boasted about security and updates of the new phones. You would expect Google of all companies to be able to launch a phone with all the latest security patches ready. Even my Galaxy S9+ is a month ahead of the Pixel 3a phones at this point.