The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL offer a lot for $400. They perform well enough, they have that incredible camera voodoo the Pixel brand is known for under the hood, and with financing, they cost about as much as 3 fancy coffees from your favorite coffee shop every month. They aren't exactly a rekindling of the Nexus line, but they nail one void its passing left behind: they're good and they're cheap. They will probably also spell trouble for the upcoming Pixel 4 when it comes to sales figures. A Pixel 3a may not be enough phone for you, but enthusiasts are but a tiny portion of the market. I can already hear some of you groaning and saying that the $400 Pixel 3a isn't a good enough phone for you. To that, I say it probably is (we're just spoiled) and that's OK because there are plenty of phones that cost more because they offer more when it comes to specs or features. But I'm not talking about us because we're phone nerds. We might not like that a high-end phone costs so much but we'll pay it anyway because smartphones are a necessity, a passion, and a hobby all rolled into one for people like us. I'm talking about the average smartphone buyer, which happens to be the person Google has been trying to woo over with the Pixel line.

Let's speculate what the Pixel 4 XL is going to be for a few minutes. That sounds like fun. It's going to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 without the X50 or X55 5G modem, 4 (maybe 6) GB of RAM, a good Samsung OLED display, wireless charging, and maybe 2 cameras on the back. A look at Android Q — which it will ship with — and I'm also guessing the display will be HDR10+ certified. It will also have a price tag close to $1,000 for the base 64GB of storage model. I'm sure I'm probably wrong a time or two here, but I'm just as sure I won't be too far off the mark in any single category. Google wants the Pixel to be the Android equivalent of the iPhone and it needs to look good, be built well, be simple and "elegant" and not much more. Google can build that phone and has for three years. More: Android Q features you'll love: Higher-quality audio and video Now ask yourself one question: would anyone who is not a phone nerd think anything there is worth $600 more than the Pixel 3a XL? Bonus question: if you're a phone nerd, did you think that the Pixel 4a XL might be worth waiting for?