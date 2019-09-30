India's festive season sale is in full swing, with excellent deals on phones. The standout deal so far is on the Pixel 3 XL, which is selling for just ₹47,999 ($675) on Flipkart.

That's nearly half off its launch price of ₹83,000 ($1,170), and an absolute steal when you consider the fact that the Pixel 3a XL retails at ₹44,999 ($635). The Pixel 3 XL continues to be a great phone in 2019, and while the Pixel 4 is on the horizon, at this price you wouldn't want to miss out on last year's flagship. It still has one of the best cameras on Android — and the best selfie camera by some margin — and the hardware holds up pretty well.

The Pixel 3a series is also on sale, with the Pixel 3a available for ₹29,999 ($425) and the Pixel 3a XL selling for ₹34,999 ($495). This is what the pricing should have been for the Pixel 3a series in India, and it makes Google's latest phones that much more enticing.

If you're looking for deals on more Google products, the Google Home Mini is available for just ₹2,299 ($30), the Google Home is down to ₹5,999 ($85), and the excellent Nest Hub is at ₹8,999 ($125). The Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant is down to ₹3,999 ($55) as well.

These deals are only valid for a limited time, so make sure you act fast if you're looking to get your hands on Google products this festive season.