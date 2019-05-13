The Pixel 3a has garnered a lot of attention in a short amount of time. And rightfully so. It offers one of the market's best smartphone cameras, guaranteed software support, and good overall specs for $400.

In other words, you're essentially getting about 80% of the Pixel 3 experience for half the cost.

That's a fantastic value proposition to people in need of upgrading their old phone, but what if you already have the regular Pixel 3? Depending on who you ask, some people feel kind of cheated by Google.