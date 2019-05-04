According to sources at 9to5Google and Android Police, the Pixel 3 lineup will begin selling at T-Mobile and Sprint

Both of those carriers will also sell the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

Carrier announcements likely coming at Google I/O next week

Google's Pixel lineup has been Verizon exclusive since 2016, and while its phones work on all four U.S. carriers when purchased unlocked, it appears that Google will be expanded its carrier footprint in the U.S.

According to sources at 9to5Google and Android Police, the Pixel 3 and 3a series will be sold at T-Mobile and Sprint, leaving AT&T as the sole outlier (which is odd because AT&T loves phones that don't sell well).

No word on pricing yet, but the Pixel 3 currently sells for $599 at the Google Store (down from $799 when it debuted) and the 3a will likely begin at $399.

