Pico is pivoting to an enterprise-only strategy with its second-generation Neo VR headsets. The Pico Neo 2 and Pico Neo 2 Eye are standalone VR HMDs (head-mounted displays) that were unveiled earlier this year at CES 2020 but are now available for purchase. The Pico Neo 2 retails for $699, while the Pico Neo 2 Eye ups the ante with eye-tracking for $899. Both headsets can be purchased from Pico's website.

Both models feature identical specs and a near-identical design, with the only differentiating factor being eye-tracking. The Pico Neo 2 sports Tobii eye-tracking, the same technology found on the more expensive HTC Vive Pro Eye, which is a huge advantage for Pico since the Neo 2 family also supports VR connectivity with PCs. That, effectively, makes the Pico Neo 2 Eye the least-expensive way to get business-class eye-tracking with both standalone and PC-powered options.

Since the rest of the specs are the same, let's take a look at what's on offer for either model you choose. A 75Hz single-panel 4K resolution display sits behind lenses with 101-degree FoV. That's a resolution of 1920 × 2160 per eye, with a digital IPD adjustment between 55mm and 71mm. It's even got an RGB stripe sub-pixel arrangement, which means it'll seem significantly higher resolution than most other VR HMDs. A Snapdragon 845 chipset powers the headset, and two cameras on the front give it full 6DoF tracking with the included motion controllers.