Oh, smartphones. We can't live without them, but do you realize how filthy they are on the surface? Honestly, when was the last time you gave your phone a thorough cleaning — and I mean a deep clean, like, completely disinfected? Chances are high that you probably haven't. Just because your phone looks clean doesn't mean it is — germs and bacteria are naked to the eye, but they're there alright, and they're growing. Your smartphone is a perfect petri dish of gross! But that's where the PhoneSoap Pro comes in handy. It uses UV-C lights to zap your smartphone and sanitize it, all in mere minutes so you can carry on with your day.

Zap the nasties away PhoneSoap Pro Bottom line: PhoneSoap Pro has a large enough cleaning bay to hold most smartphones (even with bulky cases), earbuds, keys, and other small items. It has automatic or manual cleaning modes that you can switch between, and the nano suction "feet" on the bottom allow the PhoneSoap Pro to firmly stay in place on a surface. Pros Large enough for most smartphones and other items

Toggle between automatic or manual mode

Sanitizes in five minutes

Has charging cable access with acoustic outlets

Comes in several fun colors Cons Can't fit your tablet

Somewhat pricey $120 at Amazon

A word of warning: The PhoneSoap Pro may not be available on Amazon right now due to overwhelming demand. We recommend you continue to check to see if it is back in stock, or you can purchase from PhoneSoap directly. Get ready to live stream UFC 248 with an ESPN+ subscription Don't panic, stay clean PhoneSoap Pro: Features

Before we dive into the PhoneSoap Pro, let's talk about germs a bit, because most people may not realize how... full of them everything is. For example, according to a study by the University of Arizona, office desks, including things like computer keyboards and mice, have even more germs than the standard office toilet seat. And think about it — that's where your smartphone (probably) is for a good chunk of the day. And according to a report from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, one out of six mobile phones is tainted with fecal matter. And according to PhoneSoap itself, the average phone has 18 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. All of this is pretty grody, right? After all, you hold this thing up to your face sometimes for phone calls (remember those?) This is where the PhoneSoap Pro comes in. All PhoneSoap products utilize UV-C lights, which is a short-wave ultraviolet light that is capable of breaking apart virus DNA. With UV-C, it can also neutralize the superbug bacteria that have grown resistant to antibiotics. What this means, in layman's terms, is that the PhoneSoap is effective against things like E. Coli, Salmonella, Staph, influenza (flu), and the common cold. While it is not confirmed whether PhoneSoap kills the coronavirus (COVID-19), it does kill influenza, which COVID-19 is similar to. Regardless, PhoneSoap is a useful item to have around the house year-round, even without a global pandemic going on.

With the PhoneSoap Pro, there are twice the number of UV-C bulbs inside compared to the original version, so you can expect a fully sanitized smartphone in about five minutes instead of 10. The PhoneSoap Pro's sanitizing bay dimensions are 7.13-by-4.38-by-0.72 inches, which should be good enough for your smartphone, even with a bulky case on it, as well as any other small items like earbuds, keys, smartwatches, eyeglasses, and more. One end of the PhoneSoap Pro has an acoustic outlet with small opening to thread your charging cable through. This allows you to charge your phone and continue to hear it (like your morning alarms) while it's being sanitized. Getting the PhoneSoap Pro set up is easy. You'll want to remove the plastic covering on the bottom where the nano suction feet pads are before sticking it onto a flat surface, such as your nightstand. These nano suction pads let the PhoneSoap Pro stay firmly in place on your surface, so you can easily lift the cover open with a single finger. It also allows for easy removal from the surface, so you can move it around the house without leaving any sticky residue behind. The PhoneSoap Pro needs to be plugged in via the power cord, which goes into the USB-C IN port. There is also a USB-C and a USB-A port for charging things with the PhoneSoap Pro as it's plugged in. So if you're running out of space on your surge protector, just charge up your phone with the PhoneSoap Pro.

When the PhoneSoap Pro is on a flat surface, it's easy to lift the cover open with one finger. The inside is shiny vacuum-plated aluminum that was designed for additional reflectivity when disinfecting, making sure every nook and cranny is cleaned. Drop your phone (even with a case on) in, or whatever other items you want to disinfect, and then close the lid. By default, PhoneSoap Pro should automatically start the cleaning cycle, and you can tell that it's on when the lightning bolt icon on the top is lit up. This lightning bolt is also a button that you can touch to toggle between automatic or manual mode. The sanitation process takes about five minutes, according to PhoneSoap. However, sometimes it does take a few minutes longer than that, at least for me. I use this at least once a day — protect yourself! PhoneSoap Pro: What I Like

I've been using the PhoneSoap Pro for a few weeks now, and honestly, I'm wondering why I didn't pick up one of these sooner. The size of the Pro is a little big and clunky, but it fits fine on my nightstand (even as I have other stuff cluttered on it) without much issue. I also appreciate that the sanitizing bay is big enough for my phone with a case on, earbuds, keys, smartwatch, and even my eyeglasses. I'm also a fan of the nano suction feet on the bottom of the PhoneSoap Pro. I'm usually reluctant to use adhesives to keep something in place on a surface because what if I change my mind later? It usually involves a lot of strength and effort to get off, and may leave gross residue. But not with these nano suction feet — I was surprised at how easy it was to remove, and it left nothing behind since it's not adhesive. So if you need to move it around the house during the day, it's no problem! Just a firm pull should do the trick. It's a little pricey PhoneSoap Pro: What I Don't Like While the company claims that it only takes five minutes to sanitize with the Pro version, sometimes I feel that it's a little more than that. Maybe not 10-minutes (like the regular versions), but it doesn't always feel like five — perhaps somewhere in-between. Still, it's not a deal-breaker, and I appreciate the time if it means my phone is getting a nice, deep clean. The price for the PhoneSoap Pro is also a bit high at $120. If you want to save some bucks, you could go with the company's other versions, but keep in mind that they'll also be smaller. Effortlessly keep your phone clean PhoneSoap Pro: The Bottom Line

It's important to clean your devices more than ever right now, and the PhoneSoap Pro makes it super easy. The Pro is bigger than the other versions, but it can hold more in the sanitizing bay, and it takes less time to clean everything with the UV-C lights. 4.5 out of 5 Plus, using this is safer than attempting to clean your device with bleach, alcohol, or wipes, which can strip your phone of special coatings. Disclaimer: The PhoneSoap Pro may not be available on Amazon right now due to overwhelming demand. We recommend you continue to check to see if it is back in stock, or you can purchase from PhoneSoap directly.