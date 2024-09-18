Xiaomi's alleged tri-fold appears in new Chinese database listing

What you need to know

Xiaomi is reportedly interested in developing a tri-fold phone following Huawei as a patent was spotted in China.

The patent listing delivers basic, early renderings of the device with a camera bar that feels reminiscent of the Mix Fold 3.

Whether the development will continue is still questionable as Samsung followed a recent trend by dropping its tri-fold to pursue a rollable device.

Another smartphone OEM might join the tri-fold trend as a set of images was spotted in a Chinese database.

The discovery made by 91Mobiles suggests that the Chinese OEM Xiaomi is (potentially) working on a tri-fold phone (via Android Headlines). The device's early rendering was listed within the China National Intellectual Property (CNIP) database. The initial impression of the device is lackluster; however, this is simply for patent purposes to show proof of concept.

The publication suspects the device could launch under the "Mix" if Xiaomi continues with its development. This makes sense considering the rear panel offers a slimmer, rectangular camera bar.

It's similar to what the company provided its recent book-style foldable with, minus the fourth lens as this tri-fold only offers three (supposedly).

Other external factors that could make this Xiaomi tri-fold more exciting are absent from the images. It's likely that if the company is trying to take on Huawei's Mate XT, the phone could see a display that pushes 10 inches when all three screens are in use. We'll have to wait for when/if this device sees the light of day.

The renders suggest Xiaomi could chase flat sides with rounded corners to make its handheld experience easy on the palms.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

We've heard rumors of Xiaomi developing a tri-fold before as a tipster claimed one was coming to take on Huawei in August. There was little information at the time, though the renderings today might give us an idea. Moreover, the company might show off the device in more detail during MWC 2025, so we'll have to wait and see.

While a potential showcase is good, that doesn't mean the tri-fold will progress. Huawei launched its Mate XT, the world's first tri-fold, and it reportedly stunned Samsung. The Korean OEM was originally chasing a tri-fold; however, development of the device stalled, thus prompting the company to look elsewhere. Now, with Huawei taking the idea and running, Samsung is allegedly thinking of dropping the world's first rollable device.

The company showed off a prototype of the device during CES 2024 dubbed as the "Rollable Flex."

Huawei's Mate XT delivers a 10.2-inch display when fully expanded with a textured leather back panel, gold accents, and a newly developed hinge structure. As the publication notes, Xiaomi could have an opportunity here to do something different: offer its tri-fold globally. Huawei currently doesn't offer the Mate XT to global consumers, but Xiaomi could if things proceed.