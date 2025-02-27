Xiaomi 15 Ultra launches in China ahead of its global release at MWC

What you need to know

Xiaomi 15 Ultra goes official in China with Snapdragon 8 Elite underneath.

The device also includes a new 200MP periscopic lens, while the rest of the cameras remain the same as the predecessor.

The storage options of the Ultra handset include up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

After introducing the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro phones in China last year, the company is back with its premium flagship, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra — released for the Chinese region. Meanwhile, its global launch is set for March 2 at MWC Barcelona.

The predecessor, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, has been quite a successful phone from last year as it featured impressive specs and great cameras. The successor seems to be carrying forward the same with the Snapdragon 8 Elite underneath and the addition of a new 200MP periscope lens. While the design elements on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra remain largely unchanged from the previous iteration, the color options appear diverse.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

On the front, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra carries the same 6.73-inch LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Xiaomi Shield glass 2 protection on the top. The phone comes with interesting colorways, along with the regular white and black, it also has dual-tone options like pine and cypress green and classic black and silver colorways. The storage options on the handset include up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard (UFS 4.1) storage.

Since it is yet another camera-centric flagship, the device includes a quad-camera system coupled with Leica branding. A 50MP Sony LYT-900 acts as the primary sensor with a fixed f/1.63 aperture. Whereas the last year’s model included a variable aperture.

Another 50MP telephoto Sony IMX858 is also present next to a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide-angle lens. As mentioned, the new 200MP super-telephoto lens should be a value addition to the already proven camera system, and it is the Samsung HP9 lens. These rear cameras also support 8K video shooting at 30fps. On the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Keeping the lights on on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, is a 6000mAh battery, a notable increase over the predecessor model. However, it carries the same 90W wired charging, 80W wireless charging, and 18W reverse wired charging support.

The other highlights of the Xiaomi flagship phone include support for Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, NFC, and support for satellite communication is also present. The device ships with the Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2 operating system.

Lastly, for the pricing, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra starts at CNY 6499, roughly $893. The global launch is happening next week, where we might witness what the company wants to offer for different regions.