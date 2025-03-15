In the wake of Huawei's Mate XT launch, a lesser-known brand called Infinix also unveiled a tri-fold phone. Although it's not available to buy (yet), it is meant to be a "visionary glimpse" of what the company has in store for the future.

Unlike Huawei's large tri-fold phone, which looks like a Galaxy Z Fold with an extra flap, the Infinix Zero Mini concept is a small-scale tri-fold phone. It's more like a Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola Razr Plus unfolding sideways. The idea is tantalizingly fun and pregnant with possibilities.

There aren't many images available of the Infinix Zero Mini, but the renders available provide insight as to how the concept could be used in the real world.

Believe it or not, I'm more excited by the Infinix tri-fold than Huawei or even Samsung's rumored take on a tri-foldable device.

My woes with the Huawei Mate XT

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Before calling me crazy, hear me out. The Huawei Mate XT is undoubtedly a gorgeous device. It's the pinnacle of innovation and definitely one of the most exciting phones we've seen in a long time.

I live in Southeast Asia, so it's actually possible for me to walk into a store and purchase one. The North American market doesn't have that option. The problem is, though, that innovation is expensive.

In my locale, the Mate XT is priced at RM14,999, which is about $3,372 when converted to USD. Even if I dared to dream about owning one, I'd have to consider selling one of my kidneys. To be fully candid, that's the amount I spent to purchase my car.

In fact, almost all foldable phones are steeply priced. However, this is the most expensive folding phone the world has ever seen.

So yes, even though the Mate XT is a marvel of this technological era, and I do find it invigorating, the device has an unrealistic appeal. I can't afford to buy it, and even if I could, I don't imagine myself shelling out that much dough for a phone. Heck, I'd rather buy another car with that amount!

Not all foldables will bankrupt you

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

I don't want to put a damper on your enthusiasm. Feats such as the one Huawei achieved should be celebrated. And if you're a person with that much spare cash to burn, by all means, you should get the device. It's an absolutely lovely piece of technology.

As for myself, I've turned my gaze towards more humble brands such as Infinix and TECNO because they feel more realistically accessible. Also, Motorola doesn't sell foldables in my region despite selling some attractive, low-priced flip phones like the Razr 2024. See, I feel like Infinix can actually bring the concept tri-fold to life and sell it at a more easily digestible asking price.

It feels like yesterday when TECNO first debuted the impossibly affordable Phantom V Flip. I was stunned when the $600 price was revealed and then impressed when the brand did it again with the Phantom V Flip 2.

A little-known fact is that Infinix and TECNO are both owned by smartphone manufacturer Transsion Holdings, much like BBK Electronics owns OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, and Realme. This means that the sister brands most probably have access to each other's research and development.

This leads me to believe that if TECNO can do it, so can Infinix. The tri-fold might not be as cheap as the $700 Phantom V Flip 2, but it'll definitely be a whole lot cheaper than the $3,300 Huawei Mate XT.

And this is the main reason why the Infinix Zero Mini tri-fold, to me, is a lot more exciting.