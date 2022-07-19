What countries will the Nothing phone (1) be available in? Best answer: A number of countries throughout the world now offer the Nothing phone (1) after its release on July 12, including the company’s home region of the U.K. However, North America is the exception. While the Nothing phone (1), the first device from the up-and-coming brand, is available in a total of 41 countries and regions, there are no immediate plans for its availability in the United States or Canada.

What countries will you be able to buy the Nothing phone (1) in?

Nothing has confirmed a list of countries where the Nothing phone (1) will be available for purchase. They include: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Hungary, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cazechia, Estonia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, India, Austria, Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

The reason the Nothing phone (1) isn’t coming to the U.S. is that the company is being strategic about the launch and has to take into consideration cellular technologies, carrier partnerships, and local regulations.

In a statement to PCMag, the company said: “While we’d love to bring the Nothing phone (1) to the entire community around the world, we’re focusing on home markets, including the UK and Europe where we have strong partnerships with leading local carriers. It takes a lot to launch a smartphone as you know, from ensuring the handset is supported by the country’s cellular technologies to carrier partnerships and local regulation, and as we’re still a young brand, we need to be strategic about it.”

Thus, it can be inferred that the Nothing phone (1) is not certified to work in the U.S. based on an inability to forge a deal with carriers in North America.

Can you still use the Nothing phone (1) in the U.S.?

While you might be able to still get your hands on the Nothing phone (1) by buying it abroad, there’s no guarantee it will work on a U.S. or Canadian carrier. Chances are you’ll have “unpredictable” coverage through a carrier like T-Mobile, notes Nothing, as well as potentially limited voice capabilities on AT&T. It outright won’t work through Verizon.

The company continues: “Nothing phone (1) is not fully supported in North America. Functionality may be impacted depending on your carrier, coverage, speed, and/or reliability; or it may not function at all.” Nothing confirms that purchase is not available for customers in Mexico and South Korea either.

With that said, Nothing does say it has plans to launch a phone in the U.S. market at some point, and even encourages customers to reach out to their carriers to express interest. For now, consider looking into one of the best Android phones instead.

What is the Nothing phone (1)?

Nothing was started by Carl Pei, former head of OnePlus, and began with the release of Nothing Ear (1) earbuds that have been well received by customers. The mysterious phone was officially released July 12, and limited details were available prior to launch. Now, after reviewing the phone ourselves, we know it has a 6.55-inch OLED screen with an FHD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution and 120Hz refresh, dual rear cameras, 8/12GB RAM options, and 128/256GB storage options. It runs on a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chip, and supports 33W fast charging.

The Nothing phone (1) also employs a stylized, mechanical look, the Nothing logo on the bottom left, and is made from 100% recycled aluminum. Perhaps the most striking feature is that it's translucent, with bright LEDs that run along the back and serve different purposes.

Nothing has already confirmed that the phone will receive software support for up to three OS updates and over four years, so once you get your hands on it, you can be confident it will be a viable device for years to come.