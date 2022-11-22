The new Vivo X90 Pro Plus is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone
The X90 Pro and X90 feature the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200.
- Vivo launched its new X90 series featuring an X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+.
- The X90 Pro+ contains a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a quad-camera lens array on its back.
- The X90 Pro and X90 feature a triple-lens array on the back but differ as it contains the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile platform.
- The X90 Pro+ has the 12/256GB variant priced at ￥6499 and the 12/512GB version priced at ￥6999.
Vivo has launched its next line of flagship phones in China with its OriginOS 3 software and Qualcomm's new flagship SoC, making it the first of a new generation of smartphones.
Much like the previously released Vivo X80 series, the Chinese OEM has followed up its next-gen X90 series with the same three variations: X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+.
The Vivo X90 Pro+ features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the X90 Pro+ features a quad-lens array. The new flagship phone's 1-inch Sony IMX989 main shooter comes in at 50MP along with a 50MP telephoto lens, 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a second 64MP periscope telephoto lens.
The device's centered front-facing selfie camera comes in at 32MP.
Once we start getting into the phone itself, Vivo's new X90 Pro+ contains the recently revealed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. The device will also run Vivio's OriginOS 3 (Android 13), and we can probably expect a few OS upgrades throughout its supported lifespan. The X90 Pro+ also contains Vivo's new self-developed V2 chip, which should enhance the device's computing and image-processing capabilities.
The Vivo X90 Pro+ offers users Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. In terms of its battery, the new X90 Pro+ provides a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired charging but only 50W through a wireless charger. This will take the new flagship to a full charge in 33 minutes.
The phone's first RAM/internal storage configuration is 12/256GB and is priced at ￥6499. Its higher-end 12/512GB variation has given a ￥6999 price tag. The device is also featured in China Red and Original Black. Users in China can begin pre-ordering the new device on November 28, with it fully released on December 6.
The Vivo X90 Pro is quite similar to its Plus version. However, it does not feature the same quad-camera array on its back. The X90 Pro only offers users a triple array on its back, with its main shooter still sitting at 50MP. Its telephoto lens remains at 50MP while its ultra-wide lens drops to 12MP.
Another notable difference is that the X90 Pro contains the brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC instead of the Qualcomm chip in the X90 Pro+.
The X90 Pro delivers a slight bump in the battery department, delivering a 4,870mAh battery with 120W wired charging. Users in China will find the new phone offered in China Red and Original Black, as well. The device's RAM/internal storage variations are 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB, priced at ￥4999, ￥5499, and ￥5999, respectively. Eager buyers in China can pre-order their today, with it releasing fully on December 6.
The base version of the new series, the Vivo X90, sticks quite close in specifications to the X90 Pro. It retains the same MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset along with a three-lens array on its back and a 6.78-inch display like its two higher versions. There are slight differences in the strength of the lenses as the telephoto, and ultra-wide shooters are only 12MP.
The X90 contains a 4,810mAh battery with 120W charging. Both the X90 and the X90 Pro can gain a 50% charge in eight minutes.
Potential buyers in China will find the new X90 device in China Red, Original Black, and Ice Blue. The device does come with several RAM/internal storage variations: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. Each variation is priced at ￥3699, ￥3999, ￥4499, and ￥4999, respectively. Much like the X90 Pro, consumers in China can pre-order the X90 today, with its full release coming along on December 6.
