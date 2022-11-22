The new Vivo X90 Pro Plus is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone

What you need to know

Vivo launched its new X90 series featuring an X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+.

The X90 Pro+ contains a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a quad-camera lens array on its back.

The X90 Pro and X90 feature a triple-lens array on the back but differ as it contains the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile platform.

The X90 Pro+ has the 12/256GB variant priced at ￥6499 and the 12/512GB version priced at ￥6999.

Vivo has launched its next line of flagship phones in China with its OriginOS 3 software and Qualcomm's new flagship SoC, making it the first of a new generation of smartphones.

Much like the previously released Vivo X80 series, the Chinese OEM has followed up its next-gen X90 series with the same three variations: X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the X90 Pro+ features a quad-lens array. The new flagship phone's 1-inch Sony IMX989 main shooter comes in at 50MP along with a 50MP telephoto lens, 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a second 64MP periscope telephoto lens.

The device's centered front-facing selfie camera comes in at 32MP.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Once we start getting into the phone itself, Vivo's new X90 Pro+ contains the recently revealed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. The device will also run Vivio's OriginOS 3 (Android 13), and we can probably expect a few OS upgrades throughout its supported lifespan. The X90 Pro+ also contains Vivo's new self-developed V2 chip, which should enhance the device's computing and image-processing capabilities.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ offers users Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. In terms of its battery, the new X90 Pro+ provides a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired charging but only 50W through a wireless charger. This will take the new flagship to a full charge in 33 minutes.

The phone's first RAM/internal storage configuration is 12/256GB and is priced at ￥6499. Its higher-end 12/512GB variation has given a ￥6999 price tag. The device is also featured in China Red and Original Black. Users in China can begin pre-ordering the new device on November 28, with it fully released on December 6.

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo X90 Pro is quite similar to its Plus version. However, it does not feature the same quad-camera array on its back. The X90 Pro only offers users a triple array on its back, with its main shooter still sitting at 50MP. Its telephoto lens remains at 50MP while its ultra-wide lens drops to 12MP.

Another notable difference is that the X90 Pro contains the brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC instead of the Qualcomm chip in the X90 Pro+.

The X90 Pro delivers a slight bump in the battery department, delivering a 4,870mAh battery with 120W wired charging. Users in China will find the new phone offered in China Red and Original Black, as well. The device's RAM/internal storage variations are 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB, priced at ￥4999, ￥5499, and ￥5999, respectively. Eager buyers in China can pre-order their today, with it releasing fully on December 6.

(Image credit: Vivo)

The base version of the new series, the Vivo X90, sticks quite close in specifications to the X90 Pro. It retains the same MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset along with a three-lens array on its back and a 6.78-inch display like its two higher versions. There are slight differences in the strength of the lenses as the telephoto, and ultra-wide shooters are only 12MP.

The X90 contains a 4,810mAh battery with 120W charging. Both the X90 and the X90 Pro can gain a 50% charge in eight minutes.

Potential buyers in China will find the new X90 device in China Red, Original Black, and Ice Blue. The device does come with several RAM/internal storage variations: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. Each variation is priced at ￥3699, ￥3999, ￥4499, and ￥4999, respectively. Much like the X90 Pro, consumers in China can pre-order the X90 today, with its full release coming along on December 6.