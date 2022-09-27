The Vivo X Fold gets a mid-year refresh to take on the Galaxy Z Fold 4

What you need to know

Vivo has launched the new X Fold+, a refreshed version of the X Fold it launched in early 2022.

The phone features an identical design to its predecessor, with several upgraded internals.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and has a larger 4,730mAh battery with 80W charging.

The phone is available in China, although there's no word on a global launch.

Vivo's first foray into foldables didn't quite go unnoticed when it launched The X Fold earlier this year. The device was quite impressive and already boasted some improvements compared to Samsung's top foldable at the time. Now, Samsung has launched the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Vivo has followed up with its own new(ish) foldable to stay competitive.

The new Vivo X Fold+ looks nearly identical to its predecessor, and as the name would suggest, it's essentially just a souped-up version of the X Fold. However, that's not a bad thing, as our X Fold hands-on showed us that the device had all the makings to give Samsung's best foldable phones some real competition, and the X Fold+ is no different.

(Image credit: Vivo)

The upgrades are mainly internal, with the phone now powered by the newer Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset (hence the Plus in the name). The battery has a larger capacity of 4,730mAh, up from the previous model's 4,600mAh. It also supports much faster 80W wired charging. Yet somehow, even with the larger battery, the phone's dimensions and weight are essentially unchanged.

Elsewhere, the specs are also unchanged, with the same impressive 50MP quad-camera setup with Zeiss optics and T* coating, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and Wi-Fi 6. It also has the same eye-catching, grippy leather back as the original, now in three striking colorways.

On paper, the Vivo X Fold+ is ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4, particularly regarding the battery and charging. However, the phone is only available in China for the moment, with no word on a global launch just yet.