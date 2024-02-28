Vivo launches the V30 Pro, promising 'professional-quality' portrait photography

What you need to know

The V30 Pro is the latest in the ‘V’ range of phones from Vivo.

The phone comes with a ZEISS Triple Main Camera and ZEISS Style Portrait, which promises "professional-quality portraits."

The V30 Pro will only be released in some markets when it launches.

On February 27, Vivo unveiled the V30 Pro, its latest mid-range handset and the first in the ‘V’ series of phones to benefit from ZEISS innovations. According to the press release, the V30 Pro features a “Vivo ZEISS Co-Engineered Imaging system, elevating smartphone portrait photography to a new level.”

The camera features promise to be the standout of the new handset – incorporating a 50MP selfie camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP main camera. There’s plenty of supporting trickery to help you get the best possible pictures as well - including a color temperature sensor, a larger light sensor for low-light conditions, and an improved Aura Light Portrait to allow for greater light adjustment to get your pictures just right.

According to Vivo, the portrait camera features a 50mm focal length “for more realistic and vivid portraits” as well as significantly increasing the pixel count from the previous 12MP portrait camera found on the V29. The wide-angle camera is the V series’ first to come equipped with Auto Focus and introduces an AI Group Portrait mode that Vivo says will work for groups of up to 30 people.

The collaboration with ZEISS also sees Style Portrait being introduced to the handset. This offers six different portrait-style bokeh options and also offers ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh, which "uses advanced AI-based depth calculations to achieve a more natural bokeh effect."

Yongduan Zhou, general manager of overseas products, said that "with each of the three rear cameras offering professional-grade imaging quality that meets ZEISS Optics standards, users can expect an exceptional portrait photography experience."

Alongside the camera, the V30 Pro has a large 5000 MAh battery that Vivo claims will provide up to 20 days of standby time and supports 80W charging, which means the battery could be fully charged in as little as 46 minutes. Additionally, the battery's lifespan has been doubled, meaning battery health will remain above 80% for up to 1600 charging cycles, which roughly equates to four years of usage.

This supports a 120Hz AMOLED display with peak local brightness of up to 2800 nits and maximum overall brightness of up to 1200 nits, which should make the screen easier to see even in bright sunlight.

Supporting all this is a new flagship processor with 12Gb of RAM. To help keep things cool, an ultra-large cooling system with a huge vapor chamber of 3002 mm2 to improve heat dissipation is built-in. There are also 11 temperature sensors to help keep track of the phone’s condition in real time.

Vivo has confirmed four colorways for this series: Bloom White, Waving Aqua, Lush Green (which transforms into a deep blue under UV light), and Noble Black. So, there should be a color option to suit just about anyone.

Vivo is yet to confirm either a price or release date for the V30 Pro. Still, the company has confirmed that the phone will be available in "over six markets, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, and Taiwan. The availability, pricing, and specifications may vary based on local market conditions and consumer preferences."