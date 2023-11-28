The deals keep on coming! Our favorite phones are still hundreds off

Cyber Monday and Black Friday are in the rear view mirror now, and while many of the best deals are over, there are a surprising number of them that haven't ended yet.

We're talking deals on Google Pixels, Samsung foldables, Motorola slabs, and even a few OnePlus phones, as well. Plus, the year's two best phones — the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 Pro — are still at their lowest prices ever.

Editor's picks

These sales are still happening but don't delay! We have no idea when they'll end, so it's best to jump on them ASAP and save a few hundred bucks in the process. It's one of the few times a quick decision will work out better in the end.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Amazon The best phone Samsung has ever made is now at the lowest price we've ever seen! Get $300 off without any catches at either Amazon or Best Buy. No matter which retailer you pick, this is sure to be your favorite new phone. Price comparison: Best Buy - $899.99

4. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon Amazon is currently selling the Motorola Razr Plus for 30% off, which is the biggest price drop that the innovative foldable has ever received by a considerable margin. For $699.99, you're getting a clamshell device with an elegant, versatile construction, Snapdragon chip, and one of the best cover displays on any flip phone yet. Price comparison: Best Buy - $699.99

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon If you've had your eye on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a while, check out this Amazon deal that slashes a cool $200 off the popular foldable, no strings attached. If you need extra storage, the more expensive 512GB model is also on sale for hundreds off. Price comparison: Best Buy - $799.99