The deals keep on coming! Our favorite phones are still hundreds off

Cyber Monday and Black Friday are in the rear view mirror now, and while many of the best deals are over, there are a surprising number of them that haven't ended yet.

We're talking deals on Google Pixels, Samsung foldables, Motorola slabs, and even a few OnePlus phones, as well. Plus, the year's two best phones — the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 Pro — are still at their lowest prices ever.

These sales are still happening but don't delay! We have no idea when they'll end, so it's best to jump on them ASAP and save a few hundred bucks in the process. It's one of the few times a quick decision will work out better in the end.

1. Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999

1. Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999 $799 at Amazon

Get the best phone Google has ever made at the best deal we could imagine. Just one month after launch, the Pixel 8 Pro is $200 off with this leftover Cyber Monday deal, solidifying its position as the best premium smartphone you can buy today.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Amazon

The best phone Samsung has ever made is now at the lowest price we've ever seen! Get $300 off without any catches at either Amazon or Best Buy. No matter which retailer you pick, this is sure to be your favorite new phone.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: $1,799

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: $1,799 $1,299 at Amazon

One of the best large-screen foldable phones ever made is at one of the lowest prices ever on Amazon. $500 off is no laughing matter, and that's what you could save if you bought one from Amazon right now!

4. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99

4. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Amazon is currently selling the Motorola Razr Plus for 30% off, which is the biggest price drop that the innovative foldable has ever received by a considerable margin. For $699.99, you're getting a clamshell device with an elegant, versatile construction, Snapdragon chip, and one of the best cover displays on any flip phone yet. 

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: $999.99

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

If you've had your eye on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a while, check out this Amazon deal that slashes a cool $200 off the popular foldable, no strings attached. If you need extra storage, the more expensive 512GB model is also on sale for hundreds off.

6. Motorola Edge Plus 512GB (2023): $799.99

6. Motorola Edge Plus 512GB (2023): $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon

We called the Edge Plus (2023) the "best flagship smartphone that Motorola has produced in years", and now you can get your own with a sweet $200 discount at Amazon.

