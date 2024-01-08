Sony's Xperia 5 V grabs Android 14 with flash notification colors and shortcuts

What you need to know

Sony starts rolling out its Android 14 update for the Xperia 5 V in "batches," meaning everyone will not see it appear at the same time.

The update brings "Flash Notifications" to users, while also letting them customize the color of their device's flash for such information.

Other features include an "expanded" Nearby Share with Windows, Find My Device improvements, and more.

Sony is rolling out its Android 14 update to its flagship phone alternative, bringing several new features to its users.

According to Sony, the update is finally arriving on the Xperia 5 V after a couple of recent devices picked it up late last year (via GSMArena). Android 14 is arriving in stages for this device, meaning we won't all see it at the same time. Additionally, the download should be quite large, so be prepared for that.

The company's brief Instagram post explains users upgrading to Android 14 can expect "Flash Notifications." Essentially, users can enable their camera's LED flash or display to illuminate when receiving a notification. This also includes any pre-set alarms, too. Users will find 12 colors to select from when customizing their LED flash notifications.

What's more, Sony's Android 14 changelog glanced over a few more features included with the update. Customizable lock screen shortcuts arrive on the Xperia 5 V, giving users more agency over its information and wallpaper. Shortcuts such as "Do Not Disturb" and "Flashlight" can be placed above the permanent camera and voice assistant icons on the lock screen.

Additionally, users can customize the touch function of the "Do Not Disturb" shortcut, as well.

Android 14 on the Xperia 5 V adds an "expanded" Nearby Share feature. Users can now transfer files, images, and more to their Windows PC without a USB-C cable. If interested, you must download Nearby Share onto your PC before attempting to transfer your data to your computer.

Sony then highlights Android 14's revamped Find My Device app, which lets users quickly relocate their things so long as they are signed into a Google account. From the app, you can remotely lock your device and erase its data. More importantly, users can locate their Android tablets, earbuds, and Wear OS watches, as well.

Android 14 isn't quite a "flashy" OS upgrade, however, it does continue to refine the system with better customization and other tweaks. So, users can expect such upgrades after downloading, aside from Sony's highlighted features.

Sony's Xperia 1 V, with camera upgrades aimed at creators, received its minimalistic Android 14 update back in November. The company improved its bokeh mode and its Video Creator app, which is primarily used to edit recorded videos. Personalization, privacy, and security upgrades were packed into the update, as well.

The company's latest Xperia 10 V followed a few days after in November as the mid-range picked up various features similar to the Xperia 5 V.