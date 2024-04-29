Sony's Xperia 1 VI could be cheaper, feature larger camera modules

What you need to know

Sony is all set to reveal Xperia 1 VI on May 17 in Japan.

Ahead of the launch, the flagship's possible Taiwanese price has leaked, suggesting a slightly cheaper phone.

Leaks have also suggested the possibility of adding new camera modules to the upcoming flagship.

Sony is gearing up for its next flagship release next month, dubbed the Xperia 1 VI, which will happen on May 17. Ahead of its takeoff, new information popups regarding the device, including the possible price tag.

The next Sony flagship is tipped to be slightly less than the predecessor when it comes to pricing. The Taiwanese pricing seems to have been leaked (via GSMArena), implying a TWD 39,900 (~$1,224), whereas the previous iteration, Sony Xperia 1 V, came in at TWD 41,990 (~$1,287).

While the expected pricing is a tad bit less, users have to bear in mind this is predicted for the Taiwanese market, and it is unclear whether Sony will follow the same pattern for the Xperia 1 VI's global market launch.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / AndroidHeadlines)

Moreover, there have been additional rumblings regarding the camera lenses of the upcoming flagship. While early rumors have hinted at the same camera tech as last year's devices, a new leak points to larger camera sensors for Sony's upcoming phones.

The leak comes from Japan's Rakuten market, which reveals the possible tempered glass lens protectors of the Xperia 1 VI alongside the Xperia 10 VI handset — the latter of which is also rumored to launch alongside the flagship on May 17 in Japan.

(Image credit: Rakuten)

The leak shows the size of the protector of the Xperia 1 VI, which appears to be much larger than the Xperia 1 V. It indicates two possibilities, as GSMArena notes, with the first being that the flagship is likely to host the same set of cameras and may just have larger protection lenses for aesthetics. For reference, the Xperia 1 V has a 48MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Another possibility is that some or all of these lenses could be upgraded, whether in resolution, sensor size, or both.

We could learn more about the handset as the launch is only weeks away. Previous rumors have also indicated that the Xperia 1 VI could opt for a smaller aspect ratio display, moving away from the aesthetic of previous Xperia models.