Samsung and uBreakiFix partnership update welcomes the latest foldables

What you need to know

Samsung and uBreakiFix by Asurion deliver an update following its 2023 expansion of repair centers for Galaxy customers.

The stores have achieved a 5.5% higher average NPU score for customer experience while also streamlining their repair services for faster returns.

Samsung's flagship repair centers can now fix the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6.

Samsung has continued to honor its commitment to device repair services through uBreakiFix and today (July 31) both share an important update.

In a press release, Samsung states that one year after its flagship repair store service expansion, it is now delivering the network's "highest Net Promoter Scores." The NPU is the industry's standard representation of customer experience, and Samsung has achieved a 5.5% higher score across the broader network. More importantly, Samsung's flagship stores can now repair the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6.

The company states that each of the stores acts as a "testing ground" for research and innovation regarding device repair. Dave Barbuto, CEO of uBreakiFix by Asurion states, "at our Samsung flagship stores, it's often the little things that make the biggest difference."

One of those differences includes the flagship store's technicians discovering an unnecessary part of their device repair. According to Samsung, its workers found a redundancy in camera calibration testing. This was an object of quality control that Samsung already conducts during the manufacturing process.

With it gone, the flagship store technicians have quickened their workflow when repairing devices.

Additionally, Samsung states its repair centers stock "23% more SKUs than average stores." For consumers, this means that Samsung's official repair stores should have the parts you need for your device if it's received damage. The Korean brand reiterates that consumers can find its flagship stores in Los Angeles, Chicago, Newark, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, and Phoenix.

Outside of those areas, you can find solace in hundreds of uBreakiFix stores authorized for Galaxy device repair.

Samsung and uBreakiFix's partnership has been ongoing for the past six years, and last summer the companies announced a 50-store expansion. It was stated that the stores would be granted access to "specialized" equipment capable of handling a customer's device woes. More importantly, a primary focus was to ensure customers could experience same-day repairs.

However, as Samsung mentioned today (July 31), its stores will still offer a "loaner" Galaxy device just to ensure you remain connected throughout the repair process.

The tech giant's collaboration with uBreakiFixit offers a "We Come to You" service option. Available technicians can go and meet customers wherever they are to begin servicing their damaged devices. Mark Williams, Samsung’s VP of customer care said this ability highlights Samsung's commitment to a user's repair services.