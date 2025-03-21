Instant Hotspot is available on the Samsung Galaxy S25 for the first time

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is the first to support Instant Hotspot.

Google's Instant Hotspot feature is part of Cross-device Services, a set of features designed to make Android devices work together.

Older Samsung phones could only use the Auto Hotspot feature, exclusive to Galaxy phones and tablets.

Google is working on building up the Android platform into a true ecosystem of devices that work better together, including Android phones, Android tablets, and Wear OS watches. Part of that effort involves Cross-device Services, a set of Android features that help multiple devices seamlessly connect. However, the point is moot if Android manufacturers don't buy in, and historically Samsung Galaxy devices prioritize their own ecosystem features rather than the broader Google ones.

That was the case with hotspot tethering, as Samsung phones supported an Auto Hotspot feature that automatically connected with Samsung tablets. Now, starting with the Galaxy S25 series, Google's Instant Hotspot feature is supported for the first team. Leveraging Android's Cross-device Services, this means that Samsung Galaxy phones can instantly tether their hotspot to any Android tablet.

The move was first spotted by Android Authority, which noticed the new toggle appear in the Settings app on the Galaxy S25 series. To use it, navigate to the Cross-device Services tab in Settings, tap Internet Sharing, and make sure the Instant Hotspot toggle is flipped on. After that, Instant Hotspot will work with Android tablets and Chromebooks that are signed into the same Google account as your Galaxy S25.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Google's official support document for Android hotspot sharing also confirms the change. "The instant hotspot feature is available on Samsung S25 and newer devices," the document explains. "If you have an older Samsung device, you can use the auto-hotspot feature instead."

Considering that Samsung is one of the biggest Android phone manufacturers, the company buying into Cross-device Services features is good news for Galaxy S25 owners. It means that their smartphone will work better with any Android tablet or Chromebook, regardless of who made it.

The move could give Samsung Galaxy S25 owners more choice in deciding which tablet to buy, as they won't need to worry about losing Instant Hotspot connection by choosing a non-Samsung tablet.