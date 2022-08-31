This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 durability test shows that its screen is hard to bend

What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is put through its paces in a new JerryRigEverything video.

Samsung's latest foldable phone holds its own against an avalanche of dust and deliberate bending.

However, the Fold 4's display appears to be no more durable than its predecessor despite Samsung's claims to the contrary.

Given that Samsung slimmed down the hinge and narrowed the bezels on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 compared to its predecessor, you might think it's less durable than the Z Fold 3. A new JerryRigEverything durability test demonstrates quite the opposite.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has proven its mettle in the face of Zack Nelson's harsh testing regimen. As usual, the routine comprises scratch, fire, and bend tests, against which one of Samsung's best foldable phones held out.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the latest foldable device survived concerted bending while open, thanks to its sturdy hinge. Nelson's attempt to snap the phone in half by bending it from the back was futile, unlike with OnePlus' flagship phones.

The test was made extra special from regular torture tests when Nelson threw dust into the mix. The Fold 4 managed to remain functional despite an avalanche of dust and dirt, which is nothing short of remarkable given that it lacks a dust protection rating. Despite being strewn with sand and pebbles, the hinge still flexes smoothly and quietly, and the side-mounted fingerprint scanner works.

In the scratch test, the external cover screen withstood Nelson's razor blade until scratches began to manifest at level 6 on the Mohs scale, with deeper grooves at level 7. This was the same narrative as the Fold 3, which features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. This means the Fold 4's Plus version doesn't do much to protect its screen.

While the outer display holds its own against scratching, the same is not true with the interior screen, which suffers from scratches at level 2. This isn't surprising given that Gorilla Glass is inherently more durable than the UTG used in the phone's interior display.

The Fold 3 durability test yielded the same results last year, indicating that the Fold 4 is no more durable than its predecessor. In announcing the latest foldable model, Samsung claimed that the main screen on the Fold 4 was 45% stronger than the previous model, though Nelson's video doesn't seem to corroborate this claim.

Having said that, Samsung has made significant progress in addressing the original Galaxy Z Fold's durability issues in 2019, with the foldable phone's third iteration boasting super tough construction. Samsung says this year's version of the foldable line is no different despite making small tweaks to its design.