Samsung greets athletes with a new Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition

What you need to know

Samsung is offering a custom-built Galaxy Z Flip 6 for nearly 17,000 athletes at the Olympics being held in Paris.

The clamshell phone is dubbed Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition and comes with an Olympics-based design and themes.

It has a yellow finish, and a Flipsuit Case made of Venezia leather.

Samsung already has a new Galaxy Z Flip 6 variant in Paris, right after it unveiled the regular variant next to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this week. The device is specially built for athletes participating in the Olympics and is dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition.

Samsung is one of the official partners for the Olympics and Paralympic Games, which are being held in Paris this month. Complementing the above theme, the phone comes with Olympic rings and the Paralympic Agitos logo in gold, and the device itself has a yellow colorway. Additionally, the device will be accompanied by the Flipsuit case made from Venezia leather—by Parisian Men's Luxury Maison, Berluti.

(Image credit: Samsung)

(Image credit: Samsung)

In a shared blog post, Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, has further added, "We are honored to deliver our newest Galaxy innovation to the inspiring athletes of Paris 2024 — and give them the opportunity to experience the powerful and intelligent Galaxy Z Flip6 firsthand, even before its official market launch."

He added that he was excited to see how Samsung's technology opens up athletes' Games-time experience, which will help them make meaningful memories and connections.

Samsung will provide the special edition Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone for athletes by July 18, whereas consumers who pre-ordered the clamshell phone will receive it starting July 23.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

It is worth noting that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition happens to be the first smartphone utilizing the Galaxy AI prowess. The previous Olympic Edition was the Galaxy S21, which Samsung provided at the 2020 Olympics and Paralympic Games held in Tokyo in 2020.

As players come from all over the world to participate in the Olympic Games, they can take advantage of Galaxy AI-backed features like Live translation of calls, Interpreter mode, and Composer mode to take calls, communicate, and send emails at the event. Similarly, the Instant Slow-mo feature can be widely used by players aided by the Photo Assist feature to capture athletes' participation in various games.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Together, Samsung and Orange are providing an eSIM with 1000GB of 5G data with each special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The clamshell phone also gets two years of Samsung's international warranty. Users can also take advantage of Samsung Wallet, which comes pre-loaded with an in-app pass for vending machines and an unlimited complimentary public transport access card.

"Additionally, to keep track of the latest Games-time schedules and travel around the Olympic venues with ease, several official International Olympic Committee (IOC) apps such as Athlete 365, Olympic Shop, Paris 2024, Transport Accred App, and IOC hotline will be pre-loaded. "

Lastly, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition owners can utilize Paris-2024-themed apps such as PinQuest and Galaxy Experience to collect and exchange real and digital pins during the Games.