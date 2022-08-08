View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) AMOLED goodness The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G offers an AMOLED display, IP67 rating, OIS in optics and more. If you want the best of Samsung under $300, this is the phone to buy. For 90Hz AMOLED display

Faster processor

Slimmer and lighter

IP67 rating Against No 3.5mm audio jack

2MP depth sensor View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Decent offering The Galaxy A32 5G is still going strong in the sub-$250 category. The 720p LCD panel is a letdown, but it offers decent camera performance, and could be the smartphone to get under $250. For 3.5mm audio jack

48MP primary camera

Good performance Against No IP rating

720p LCD

The Samsung Galaxy A-series is one of the best-selling smartphone lineups in the world. The Galaxy A33 5G a new entrant in the series, and comes with multiple upgrades over the predecessor. While the Galaxy A32 5G featured an LCD panel, the newer variant gets an AMOLED display with high refresh rate.

If you are on the fence about which one of these two to purchase, here is a comparison between the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A32 5G to help you make the decision.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs. A32 5G: Design and display

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, which is an upgrade over the 6.5-inch LCD panel of the Galaxy A32 5G. It also gets a sharper resolution at 1080x2400 pixels and a higher refresh rate at 90Hz. By contrast, the Galaxy A32 5G has a 720p display with a dated 60Hz refresh rate.

As a result, you get a more vibrant display with deeper blacks on the Galaxy A33 5G. If you plan to consume a lot of content on your smartphone, the more recent smartphone will serve you better when compared to the bleak LCD display of the predecessor. The 90Hz refresh rate also means faster and smoother interaction in day-to-day tasks.

Both of these smartphones sport a teardrop notch for the selfie shooter, which might not impress the smartphone enthusiasts out there. While the Galaxy A32 5G is thick and bulky at 205 grams, the A33 5G weighs lesser at 186 grams. Plus, it is slimmer than its predecessor.

However, if you have a wired pair of headphones, you won’t be able to use them with the Galaxy A33 5G due to the lack of 3.5mm audio jack, which is present on the Galaxy A32 5G.

On the other hand, you get IP67 water and dust resistance on the A33 5G, so you can take the 2022 smartphone with you to the beach or near a pool. Lastly, the A33 5G sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, while its predecessor has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs. A32 5G: Software, performance, and battery

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy A33 5G runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1, and you get four years of major software updates, so it will last you longer when compared to the Android 11-running Galaxy A32 5G.

The 2022 smartphone is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1280 SoC, which has a faster clock speed of 2.4GHz, compared to the 2GHz clock speed of the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset found on the A32 5G. The former starts at 128GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM, while you get 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM on the A32 5G. However, both smartphones come with a microSD card slot to expand storage.

You can expect these specs to transform your smartphone experience on the Galaxy A33 5G. The newer device is likely to be faster than the 2021 smartphone. It will launch apps faster and hold more apps running in the background without getting sluggish with 4GB of RAM.

Battery life has been a strong point on the Galaxy A-series smartphones. You can get up to 2 days of battery life on the Galaxy A33 5G. Both devices pack a 5,000mAh battery, but only the Galaxy A33 5G supports 25W fast charging.

However, you don’t get the $20 charger in the box. By contrast, the A32 5G comes with support for 15W charging. As expected, you don’t get wireless charging on any of these two devices.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs. A32 5G: Cameras

(Image credit: Samsung)

Both the Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A32 5G sport a quad rear camera setup. Only two of these cameras are useful, since the other two are the macro and depth sensors. There is a 48MP primary camera, which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. These optics are the same across the two devices.

What’s new on the Galaxy A33 5G is the addition of optical image stabilization to stabilize disturbance caused by shaky hands. It comes in use especially at night, so you can expect the A33 5G to take better pictures in low-light scenarios.

As for daylight, both smartphones click similar, vibrant photos, with added saturation in a typical Samsung fashion. However, the Galaxy A33 5G seems to offer a better lens that minimizes lens flare.

Coming to videography, both smartphones can shoot 4K at 30FPS. The A33 5G can also shoot FHD at 60FPS, which you can't do with the A32 5G. However, you can’t use the ultra-wide camera to shoot 4K videos. On the front lies a 13MP selfie shooter, which offers average performance for a budget smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs. A32 5G: Which one to buy?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Out of the two smartphones, the go-to choice would be Galaxy A33 5G. With a better 90Hz AMOLED display, faster performance, IP67 rating for water resistance, OIS capability in the camera department, and faster charging, the Galaxy A33 5G is a clear winner.

It is one of the best cheap smartphones that you can buy right now, which will set you back $280. Considering you would ideally buy the $20 fast charger as well, you’ll be spending $300 on the A33 5G.

While the Galaxy A32 5G isn’t the one of the best Android smartphones, if your budget is strictly under $250, the device makes for a decent purchase. Plus, it offers a 3.5mm audio jack and a charger in the box, which are missing in the 2022 variant. The Galaxy A32 5G will cost you around $236, which is a significant amount of money saved, but it's clearly the inferior phone.

View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) AMOLED goodness The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G offers an AMOLED display, IP67 rating, OIS in optics and more. If you want the best of Samsung under $300, this is the phone to buy.