Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark results show its dominance over Apple's A17 Pro

What you need to know

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 outshines Apple's A17 Pro in the latest Geekbench test.

It beats the Apple silicon processor in mult-score rating.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 also dominated Apple's latest chipset in the Antutu benchmark test.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is Qualcomm's latest and greatest flagship processor, launched last week. As it turns out to be the best SoC that the chipset maker has ever made, the latest benchmark tests reveal it even rivals — and, in some instances, outshines — Apple's A17 Pro from the iPhone 15 Pro series.

In a YouTube video showcasing the benchmarks of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC (via GSMArena), the latest Snapdragon chipset managed to score 7501 over the A17 Pro's 7237 in a Geekbench 6 multi-core test. In the single-core test, however, Apple's chip scored 2926 while the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 fell short with 2329 points.

The Antutu score, on the other hand, was swept by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, scoring 2139281 over the A17 Pro's 1487203. This score proves it is a significant upgrade over the predecessor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Aside from the Geekbench and Antutu, the other tests included PC Mark, GFXBench, 3DMark, AI Mark, MLPerf, JetStream 2.1, and Speedometer 2.1.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is based on TSMC's 4nm process and is an eight-core CPU with one prime Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.3GHz, five Cortex-A720s at up to 3.2GHz, and two Cortex-A520s at 2.3GHz.

Qualcomm's powerful SoC is already powering some of the best Android phones unveiled last week, the first being the Xiaomi 14 series. Both models in the line-up, the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro, are the first phones this year to incorporate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which isn't too surprising as the Chinese maker has always been the early adopter of Qualcomm's flagship SoC right after being announced.