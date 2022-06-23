OnePlus Fold: Everything we know so far

There's a growing market for foldables, and while Samsung has managed to build an early lead in this category, Chinese manufacturers are now making their debut. Xiaomi introduced the Mi Mix Fold last year, and OPPO followed suit at the end of 2021 with the Find N. Vivo has also debuted its first offering in this category a few months ago with the X Fold.

OnePlus software lead Gary Chen revealed earlier this year that the manufacturer is working on a foldable, and that the upcoming Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 software will have custom features tailored for that device. We don't have a lot of information at the moment, but here's what you need to know about the OnePlus foldable.

(Image credit: Future)

Thus far, OnePlus has just alluded to the fact that it is making a foldable device, with no mention of a release date. That said, it is likely we'll see the foldable either in the fall — coinciding with the manufacturer's fall release cycle — or early next year alongside the OnePlus 11.

The latest leaks point to a 2023 launch for the foldables, and that there may be more than one product on offer. I believe the foldable will launch in 2023, as the focus for the brand this year is on fixing its software issues and consolidating its position in the budget and mid-range tiers with the Nord series.

OnePlus Fold: Hardware features

(Image credit: Future)

OnePlus hasn't revealed any information about the foldable so far, but we can make a few guesses. For one thing, it's very likely the foldable will be a derivative of the OPPO Find N. OnePlus lacks the wherewithal to design and manufacture a foldable of its own, and even if you look at the company's devices over the last five years, they have had a lot of similarities to their OPPO siblings.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has nearly identical hardware to the Find X5 Pro, and OnePlus's foldable will follow a similar approach. Doing so would mean that the OnePlus foldable will have the same creaseless screen as the Find N, giving it a distinct advantage over Samsung in this particular area.

We're likely to get the same 5.4-inch outer AMOLED screen that unfurls to a 7.1-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh, with both screens featuring an FHD+ resolution.

As for the rest of the hardware, the foldable will use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon; while MediaTek has made a lot of gains in the high-end category, the foldables we've seen so far are exclusively powered by Qualcomm, and that isn't likely to change soon. It's also likely to use the same camera array as the 10 Pro, and offer the same set of connectivity options.

Foldables don't have large batteries, and we're likely to see the same 4500mAh battery as the Find N in the OnePlus foldable. We should be getting more details about the hardware once we're closer to launch, but for the most part, the device will be nearly identical to the Find N.

As to why OnePlus is launching a foldable at all, the Find N is currently limited to the China market, and with OnePlus catering to India, U.K., and North American markets, rebranding an existing device under the OnePlus label allows BBK to sell it in an entirely new market — this is what the conglomerate has been doing with the Nord N series.

OnePlus Fold: Tentative pricing

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

We don't have any tangible details of how much the upcoming OnePlus foldable would cost, but considering that it will be based on the Find N, it should be in the same vicinity as OPPO's foldable. That means we're looking at anywhere between $1,300 to $1,500, which would make it $500 more than the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

That's quite a lot of money, but OnePlus will be aiming to undercut Samsung with its foldable, and if it can manage to launch the device for $300 to $400 less than what Samsung is targeting with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it is likely to attract some attention.

OnePlus's flagships have always been among the best Android phones, and it is aiming to now do the same with its upcoming foldable. While we don't have much in the way of information about it right now, that's bound to change over the coming months. In the meantime, if you need a reliable phone right now, the OnePlus 9 Pro continues to be a stellar choice.