It looks like the Nothing phone (1) design is a hit, but we remain cautiously optimistic

We asked our readers what they thought of the Nothing phone (1) design.

Most voters appear to love the design, while some were indifferent on the design. Few did not like it.

The Nothing phone (1) was recently shown off in a hands-on video, detailing the phone's unique LEDs.

The Nothing phone (1) has been in the spotlight quite a bit recently since the company started showing off its design. We finally got a full look at the back of the phone, which features a unique LED layout.

Now that we've gotten a good look at the Nothing phone (1), we wanted to know what our readers thought. When we asked if our readers liked the design, 54% said that they loved it, while 32% were fairly indifferent about the design. Only 13% said they weren't fans of the Nothing phone (1) design.

(Image credit: Android Central)

One reader on Twitter comments that they like the design but worry that people will compare it to other phones:

"Don't get me wrong it's cool, but I feel like people are just going to look at it and think it's a knockoff."

Many people in the comments have noted that the phone looks like an iPhone 12, likely due to the placement of its dual cameras on the back.

Others note that the back would end up getting covered up with a case. This was also pointed out in a tweet by Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), who recently published a hands-on video of the phone and its unique LED setup. However, Nothing CEO Carl Pei stepped in to suggest that users wouldn't have to worry about that, which could mean the phone will launch with unique cases.

don't worry, we have you coveredJune 16, 2022 See more

Of course, the phone is more than just the design, and Nothing hopes to build an ecosystem of devices around Nothing OS. The full launch is set for July 12, where we will likely hear more about the Nothing phone (1) and the ecosystem built around it, as well as how it will compete against the best budget Android phones on the market.