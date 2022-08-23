Make the Galaxy Z Flip 4 cover screen more useful with this free app

What you need to know

CoverScreen OS has been updated to support the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

This app adds a ton of functionality to the Flip 4's small cover screen, including allowing users to run any app from the small screen.

CoverScreen OS is a free app that can be downloaded from the official Google Play Store.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a phone that can do a whole lot, but Samsung has always been coy about letting users utilize that small cover screen any way they choose. Out of the box, that cover screen is really only useful for reading notifications, controlling media, taking a quick photo or video, or toggling things like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

But, as XDA Developers (opens in new tab) highlights, the latest CoverScreen OS update lets users take full advantage of that screen any way they'd like. There's a reason it's one of the best foldable phones (opens in new tab) available.

Samsung makes an official app launcher (opens in new tab) for the cover screen within its Good Lock app, but CoverScreen OS attempts to mimic a full Android OS UI on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (opens in new tab)'s little outer display. I installed it on my Z Flip 4 and, yes, it's considerably more full-featured than what Samsung offers in Good Lock.

To give it a shot yourself, just head over to the Play Store listing (opens in new tab) for CoverScreen OS and hit that download button. You'll need to follow some setup steps after starting the app for the first time — including giving it permission to draw over other apps, which lets CoverScreen OS appear over top of Samsung's default cover screen interface — but that's all you'll need to do. No need to use difficult third-party tools or even hook your phone up to a PC.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Once you've got it set up, a single tap on the clock will bring up a full list of all apps installed on the phone. Your mileage will vary with apps, though, as many apps may not scale well on the tiny outer display on the Flip 4. On the bright side, though, you can add any home screen widget to the cover screen, meaning quick widget actions are now possible without even flipping open the phone.

Developer IJP also added in a slew of new quick toggles, proper notification support, navigation gesture support, better media controls, several keyboards that work better on the tine display, special lighting effects, and even Flex Mode support. Interested? Hit the Play Store link above and try it out on your Flip 3 or Flip 4!