The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is here to streamline your workflow

What you need to know

Lenovo has launched the ThinkPhone by Motorola at CES 2023.

The phone features flagship specs and software features that seamlessly link the phone with ThinkPad computers.

The ThinkPhone by Motorola will be available in the U.S., Europe, and other regions in the coming months.

After nearly a decade of Lenovo's ownership of Motorola, the two companies are launching a smartphone with both their names on it at CES 2023. The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is a business-centric smartphone that brings the best of both companies together in one device.

The phone is designed to mimic the iconic style of Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon series with its textured design. The ThinkPhone even includes a customizable Red Key to mimic the iconic TrackPoint found on Lenovo's ThinkPad series. The phone is built with lightweight aramid fiber, Gorilla Glass Victus to protect the 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display, and an "aircraft-grade aluminum frame." As a result, the phone is MIL-STD 810H certified so as to keep up with a fast-paced lifestyle.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

However, it's the inside that counts. The ThinkPhone by Motorola is meant to seamlessly connect with Lenovo's line of ThinkPad computers, thanks to Think 2 Think connectivity powered by Motorola's Ready For software. This allows features like seamless connections between the phone and PC when both are near and on the same Wi-Fi, a unified clipboard and notifications, easy app streaming, and the ability to drag and drop files between the devices.

You can also easily use the ThinkPhone as a mobile hotspot when you need to get work done on your PC and are away from a Wi-Fi connection. And when you need to hop on a meeting, you can utilize the ThinkPhone's 50MP primary camera or 13MP ultrawide camera as a webcam.

To further boost productivity, Motorola has worked with Microsoft to preload its suite of apps onto the phone, giving users access to Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Teams right out of the box. They're also working to allow users to securely stream their Windows desktops on their phones for remote access to their work.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

To keep the phone secure, the ThinkPhone includes Lenovo's ThinkShield security platform, coupled with Motorola's AI-based Moto Threat defense. It also allows organizations to easily manage devices using the company's Moto OEMConfig and Moto Device Manager.

Powering all of this is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which powered many of the best Android phones of 2022. It also comes with up to 12GB of RAM to enable exceptional multitasking, and 512GB of storage. The ThinkPhone runs Android 13 out of the box, so it will have access to the latest privacy and security features from Google. For connectivity, you'll find sub-6 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and NFC. Lenovo claims the 5,000mAh battery will provide users with a day and a half of use on a single charge, and 68W wired charging provides a day's worth of battery life "in just minutes."

Ultimately, the new Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola sounds like an incredibly enticing phone, offering top-notch specs and useful software features for business-oriented consumers.

Motorola did not provide details on pricing or availability but says the Lenovo ThinkPhone will be available "in the coming months" in the United States, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and select countries across Asia.