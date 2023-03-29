Lenovo drops its Legion phone lineup as it bows out of the gaming phone business

What you need to know

A Lenovo spokesperson has confirmed the company will sunset its Legion gaming phone series.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 was the series' latest entry while the Legion Phone Duel 2 was released back in 2021.

Other options for mobile gamers include the recently teased ASUS ROG Phone 7, the Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro, and the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro.

Those looking for an Android phone that can handle high graphic games are going to have one less option to compare.

The Chinese OEM has come with confirmation that it will be bowing out of the gaming phone industry, per Android Authority. This sunset will deal with Lenovo's Legion gaming phone series, which was apparently lightly rumored before an official spokesperson came forward with details.

In Lenovo's message to Android Authority, the company stated, "Lenovo is discontinuing its Android-based Legion mobile gaming phones as part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation. As a leader in gaming devices and solutions, Lenovo is committed to advancing the gaming category across form factors, as well as focusing on where it can bring the most value to the global gaming community."

The latest entry to the Legion series was the Lenovo Legion Y70 which launched during the latter portion of summer 2022, featuring flagship specs such as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Since Lenovo is bowing out, mobile gamers will have to look at some of the other best Android gaming phones. Other options include ASUS and the recently teased ROG Phone 7, which launches on April 7. The ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro was an absolute monster of an Android gaming phone with a 165Hz AMOLED screen, two-day battery life, and customizable ultrasonic triggers on its body.

Users can also look toward the Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro with its 6.8-inch, 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and 165W GaN charger for its 5,000mAh battery. There's also the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro which does up the quality but with a cost as the newly included features have upped the price as opposed to its previous iteration.