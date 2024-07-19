Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 waterproof? Best answer: Yes, to an extent. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 can be safely submerged in up to 1.5 meters (approximately 5 feet) of fresh water for about 30 minutes. The IP48 certification also means that the foldable is protected against solid particles that are more than 1mm in size.

Here's what you should know about the water (and dust) resistance of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Being the company's newest flagship foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 packs a laundry list of features, including everything from top-tier hardware specifications to AI-backed software smarts. It's a premium Android smartphone that you'd want to take with you everywhere, and the good news is that you certainly can, without having to worry (too much) about it getting damaged.

Foldable smartphones are complicated and intricately designed gadgets that need to be protected well from the elements if they are to keep working. That's why it's great that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is backed by an IP48 rating. This rating means that this thing can survive being submerged in up to 1.5 meters (approximately 5 feet) of water for around 30 minutes.

While that's reassuring, it's important to know that the above-mentioned rating only holds true for fresh water. This means that most natural water bodies (which usually have salt water) and swimming pools (which generally have chlorinated water) aren't recommended. You should also ensure to keep other liquids (e.g., oils, beverages) away from the smartphone. In case that does happen, make sure you immediately turn off the device and try to wipe/clean as much liquid as possible with a clean microfiber cloth. Once you do that, we suggest heading to your nearest Samsung authorized service center, as they know how to handle these situations the best.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The IP48 certification is a big step up if you compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs. the Galaxy Z Fold 5, as the latter only comes with an IPX8 rating. This means that in addition to fresh water, Samsung's latest foldable is protected against solid particles (more than 1mm in size) as well.

Even though it's just launched, we're sure the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will end up being one of the best foldable phones available out there. It's thinner and lighter despite having improved ingress protection and better durability. However, you can never be too careful with a smartphone this expensive, which is why we recommend getting a proper case and a good screen protector as soon as you get the device.

