Is the Nothing phone (1) waterproof? Best answer: As of this writing, Nothing (1) phone is not waterproof. But some details about the mysterious, yet-to-be-revealed device are still under wraps, so it’s possible a waterproof housing could be announced prior to the official July 12 launch date.

What is the Nothing (1) phone?

(Image credit: StockX)

Nothing hit the scene in late 2020, a mysterious start-up headed by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. He garnered attention with the first product, the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds, which we found in our review offered both unique design and “phenomenal sound.” Now, the company is gearing up to launch its first smartphone, hoping it will be received with the same positivity.

The phone will only be available in select countries, including the home markets of the U.K. and Europe, with no current plans to be sold in North America. What’s more, it’s only for sale via invites as well as a public waitlist, which is open through July 11. The strategy seems to be working as hype around the Nothing phone (1) is at a high.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Here's everything we know so far about the Nothing phone (1). It's based on Android 12 and with a custom-tuned version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, the phone has some neat features, like LED light strips, reverse charging, and even a cool voice recording logo shaped like an analog tape recorder. Made from a recycled aluminum frame, it will come equipped with dual rear cameras and is rumored to have a 6.55-inch, 1080 x2400 OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other speculation suggests it will come with 8 or 12GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage. But there’s no mention at all about waterproof housing or even water resistance.

As you can see, a lot of details are up in the air until people actually get their hands on the Nothing phone (1) come July 12 and after. With that said, the phone won’t be available for purchase for the general public anyway.

Nonetheless, the phone has people buzzing with its retro look and interesting concepts. There’s also chatter that it will fall on the more affordable end of the pricing scale. If Nothing gets some traction with the Nothing phone (1) in other countries, it may very well launch a version for the U.S. and Canada in due time. Stay tuned.

