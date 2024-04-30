Infinix GT 20 Pro gaming phone debuts with a better display and a new set of LEDs

What you need to know

Infinix announces its second gaming phone, dubbed the GT 20 Pro.

The GT 20 Pro has a revamped design and notable spec upgrades underneath.

The cameras and the battery capacity, however, remain unchanged.

After the debut of the first gaming phone under the budget segment last year, Infinix is back with yet another gaming handset with the new Infinix GT 20 Pro.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro closely follows the design of its predecessor, the GT 10 Pro — the giant camera module with big lens covers is still there, although new sets of LEDs are added to the back that produces eight color combinations and four lighting effects, notes Infinix.

The device measures 8.15mm in thickness and weighs 194 grams. It features three interesting colorways: Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver. The device also has an IP54 rating for splash water and dust resistance.

(Image credit: Infinix)

The display on the GT 20 Pro gets a significant bump over the previous iteration; the AMOLED panel is now bigger, measuring 6.78 inches, and the refresh rate is also at 144Hz — up from 120Hz.

Underneath, the GT 20 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate and has promised clock speeds of up to 3.1GHz and a Mali G610 MC6 chip. Additionally, since it's a gaming-centric device, Infinix is adding a new gaming display chip, the Pixelworks X5 Turbo. Together, both promise a better gaming experience, with frame rates pushed from 60fps to 120fps. Additionally, it is backed by a larger VC Liquid Cooling system than the predecessor.

Last year, the company only sold the 8GB+256GB configuration on the GT 10 Pro, but the GT 20 Pro has a new 12GB RAM variant. The device again packs a 5,000mAh battery capacity with support for 45W fast charging.

(Image credit: Infinix)

The cameras remain unchanged as the GT 20 Pro still has a 108MP primary camera alongside two 2MP cameras. On the front, the device relies on a 32MP lens for selfies. The phone supports 4K at 60fps for video — a step up from 30fps from last year's model.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new gaming handset also ships with XOS 14 out of the box, which is based on Android 14. Unlike last year, which came with the promise of one major Android version update, Infinix is promising two major Android upgrades and three years of security updates, a welcome addition.

It is encouraging to see Infinix fixing some of the drawbacks from last year's model, which were noted by Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda in his Infinix GT 10 Pro review. Still, while the company has announced the device, pricing and availability are yet to be disclosed, although we'll likely hear more in the coming weeks.