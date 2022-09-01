Huawei announces the global launch of the Nova 10 series

What you need to know

Huawei announces global pricing and availability for the Nova 10 Series.

Both phones feature 50MP primary cameras and 60MP front-facing shooters.

The Pro features a larger display, a 4,500mAh battery with faster 100W charging, and a secondary front-facing camera.

Huawei also has a new tablet and smartwatch, both coming to global markets.

Huawei is marking its return to IFA 2022 in Berlin with the global launch of its Nova 10 series and a few other products it hopes will win over some customers.

The Huawei Nova 10 smartphones are mid-range smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 778 chipset. While this phone normally comes in a 5G version, Huawei remains unable to utilize 5G technology from Qualcomm, which potential buyers will have to consider. Otherwise, these phones both look and sound like very decent mid-range options.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Design-wise, both are practically identical, with nearly the same specs. Both the Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro sport curved FHD+ OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and 300Hz touch sampling rates. The difference here is size, with the base model measuring 6.67-inches and the Pro model coming in a 7.78-inches. Included in that display is a hole punch with a whopping 60MP selfie camera capable of 4K video capture, with an additional 8MP portrait camera on the Pro.

The primary rear camera for both phones is a 50MP unit accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide angle camera and a depth sensor.

The Nova 10 has a relatively middle-of-the-road 4,000mAh battery, bumped up to 4,500mAh on the Pro model. Wired charging speeds come in at 66W and 100W, respectively.

In addition to the phones, Huawei has a new tablet with an 11-inch 2560×1600 OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Depending on the model, the tablet is powered by 4G versions of either the Snapdragon 888 or the Snapdragon 870, with up to 512GB of internal storage. Both versions have an 8,300mAh battery, with 66W and 40W charging, respectively.

On the back are a 13MP primary sensor and 8MP ultrawide angle camera, while the front features a 16MP video camera.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Lastly, the company is launching the Huawei Watch D as a "certified medical device." The watch features heart tracking, an SpO2 sensor, medically certified electrocardiogram (ECG), and can even measure blood pressure, something of a rarity even on the best Android smartwatches.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei did not immediately share pricing and availability details, but we will update this article as soon as we learn more. The company is expected to host its IFA 2022 keynote on September 3 at 10:30 am (CET).