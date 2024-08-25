How many software updates will the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold get? Google is one of the most committed Android manufacturers when it comes to software updates and the brand new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is no exception with seven years of Pixel updates. Launching with Android 14, you can expect this phone to be on the latest build of Android with up-to-date security patches for years to come.

Google’s latest folding phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks a bit like a parts bin special from the spec sheet with the same Tensor G4 SoC and 16GB of RAM as the Pixel 9 Pro, but that's far from a bad thing. While the previous Pixel Fold came with the aging Tensor G2 and 12GB of RAM, this new Fold is in line with the latest Pixel 9 Pro generation and is set to receive the same number of software updates with seven years of support.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will receive security updates as well as the latest version of Android until August of 2031. That means your phone will not only remain secure for years to come, but you’ll be able to try out the latest builds of Android so you won’t be missing out on too many features. With hardware that matches the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL in terms of power, this phone should be able to keep up with your needs for as long as, and perhaps longer than you will want to keep your Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

If you were considering the last generation Pixel Fold, keep in mind that Google has only committed to five years of updates for that device, so it will stop receiving Android updates in June 2026 and security updates in June 2028. Comparing the two folding Pixel phones, the newer version is the way to go. And that’s before you consider all of the other hardware improvements like better displays, a faster SoC, more RAM, and better Wi-Fi.

