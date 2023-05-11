How many OS updates will the Pixel 7a receive? Best answer: The Google Pixel 7a, the latest premium affordable device from the brand, will come with at least five years of security updates. So, you can be confident that the phone will be up-to-date and secure for more than twice as long as the typical phone contract you get from your service provider. With the phone’s price already rather low, this further helps solidify the device as one you’ll be able to use for years to come.

As noted, Google promises to offer at least five years of security updates for the Google Pixel 7a. So, once you buy the device, you can rest assured that it will be protected and secured for the next 60 months, potentially even longer. This means if you want to hang onto the device for a long period of time, you won’t have to worry that it will be outdated before you can get the most life out of it.

What’s more, if you decide you do want to upgrade in a few years, the resale value of the phone will remain higher because of the promised security updates. Or you can confidently hand it over to a friend or family member knowing that they’ll still get several years of use out of the premium affordable phone as well, while you upgrade to something newer.

Additionally, the Google Pixel 7a works with automatic software updates, which means as new or improved features are released, you’ll get those Feature Drops. These also include tips and tricks for the device so you can learn how to use all the cool, new features that are made available for it with the latest OS updates.

Already with the Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, the Google Pixel 7a is built with tons of security to keep your personal data safe and plenty of processing power to match your day-to-day needs.

The five years of software updates apply not only to the new Google Pixel 7a but also to Google Pixel 6a and up devices. Those will receive Android version updates for three years and security updates for five or more. It’s safe to assume for this reason and many others that the Google Pixel 7a will rank among the best Android phones.