Honor's next-gen foldable will convince you to ditch the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and it's going global at IFA 2024

Honor unveiled the Magic V3 in China in July, and the foldable is set to make its global debut at IFA 2024. Honor has confirmed that it will launch the device globally at its IFA keynote on September 5, but that's not all; the Magic V3 will be joined by the MagicPad 2, and the Magicbook Art 14.

I'm excited to see what Honor has in store with the Magic V3; I used the Magic V2 quite a bit this year, and it remains one of my favorite foldables. Honor managed to deliver one of the thinnest foldable designs in the Magic V2, and it's building on that with the V3, which is thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

There are camera and battery tweaks as well, and with Honor positioning AI as a differentiator on its devices, the brand is likely to announce new features in this area at IFA. The biggest issue with the Magic V2 was availability; although Honor announced the foldable at last year's IFA event, it didn't go on sale globally until well into 2024, and that curbed its momentum. Honor needs to do better in this area with the Magic V3.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

While the Magic V3 undoubtedly gets all the attention, I'm intrigued by the MagicPad 2 as well; it has a massive 12.3-inch OLED panel, and goes up against the iPad Pro 13. There are plenty of Android tablets, most still use LCD panels, and you don't see OLED tablets outside of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S series, so it's refreshing to see Honor target the high-end with its tablet.

Alongside the IFA keynote, Honor is hosting another event at the trade show that focuses on AI. I'll be on the ground at IFA, and will have more to share soon.