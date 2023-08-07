Honor's answer to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is launching globally September 1

What you need to know

Honor is all set to launch its next flagship, the Magic V2, globally at IFA Berlin on September 1.

The foldable was unveiled in China in July.

With a thickness of just 4.8mm when unfolded, it is the thinnest foldable available today.

Honor unveiled the Magic V2 in China on July 27, and the brand is now ready to introduce the foldable in global markets. The Chinese manufacturer will launch the V2 at its IFA keynote on September 1, and a teaser shared by the brand includes the equation for the superpositions of quantum states, with Honor noting that the V2 signifies "a fusion that transcends today’s status quo and brings new possibilities."

There's clearly a lot to be excited about with the foldable; coming in at just 4.8mm when unfolded and 9.9mm while folded, it is the thinnest foldable in the market today, easily edging out the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (6.1mm and 13.4mm). It also has the hardware to go up against the best foldable phones, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, dual 50MP cameras at the back along with a 20MP telephoto, a massive 7.92-inch inner screen with 120Hz refresh, and a large 5000mAh battery with 66W charging.

Honor didn't share much in the way of details, but the global version of the Magic V2 should retain the same hardware configuration as its Chinese counterpart. We'll know more about availability and how much the V2 will cost at Honor's launch event next month, but for now, there's a lot to be excited about on the hardware front.

That said, what I'm particularly keen on finding out is what kind of progress Honor made with the software. I used the Magic Vs foldable for over a month this year, and while I liked the hardware quite a bit, it was clear that the software was lacking in a few areas when seen against Samsung's offering.