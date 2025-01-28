Honor jabs Samsung, says the Magic 7 Pro 'outshines' the Galaxy S25 Ultra in four ways

What you need to know

Honor is drawing attention to its "playful" campaign where it jabs Samsung's "lack of significant upgrades" on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Chinese OEM pokes fun at four areas and offers help with its camera zooming and lack of boosted power with gift boxes.

Honor's "lighthearted" campaign is likely done to spur more competition between the two OEMs as it hopes folks with buy a Magic 7 Pro, instead.

Honor is running a new campaign as it seeks to push the envelope for how its recent flagship phone may "edge out" Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra.

According to Honor, the new campaign is designed to give Samsung "a little help" with its Galaxy S25 Ultra to bring it up to par. The Chinese OEM states this "humorous" campaign, called "Happy 25th Sam," offers a few gift boxes that its competition might need to keep up with the Magic 7 Pro. Honor jabs Samsung, stating it needs help in the power department; so, it's first gift is a power bank.

The press release highlights the Magic 7 Pro's 100W wired SuperCharge and 80W wireless charging capabilities for its 5,850mAh silicon-carbon battery (in China).

Another gift box is packed with a camera, equipped with a lens of a substantial focal length. Honor pokes fun at Samsung's recent Galaxy S25 Ultra zooming capabilities with this lens, comparing it to the Magic 7 Pro with AI Super Zoom. This feature is said to keep a high image quality over longer distance shots (over 30x). Moreover, the OEM highlights the phone's "industry-first" on-device portrait large model. This AI-backed model, dubbed AI Enhanced Portrait and Harcourt Portrait, is designed to deliver "striking details."

The post adds that users can leverage the phone's HD Super Burst and AI Motion Sensing for quicker capture.

Lastly, Honor says (lightheartedly) Samsung's methods of letting its users access apps on the Galaxy S25 Ultra aren't good enough either. It draws attention to the "Magic Portal" on the Magic 7 Pro, which lets users access "over 150+ third-party apps with a simple circle gesture."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Honor) (Image credit: Honor)

At the end of the day, Honor says its jabs at Samsung are meant to be "playful" as it voices the "lack of significant upgrades" in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The company adds that it believes that its recent flagship can "stand strong" against Samsung, furthering its interest in spurring more competition in the industry.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Honor Magic 7 Pro recently debuted in Europe, a few days before the Galaxy Unpacked event, sporting the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Of course, with many key upgrades over the Magic 6 Pro — and with Samsung's launch looming — Honor's device was looked at as potentially competing with the other. However, it's not like the Galaxy S25 Ultra hasn't advanced, especially when you consider its "true AI companion" hopes.

Samsung made the AI on its recent Ultra a little more personal, incorporating "enhanced recognition" via Circle to Search, massive Gemini updates, and the Now Bar/Now Brief on its lock and home screens. More importantly, an extreme gauntlet shows that Samsung has improved the battery/charging aspects of the S25 Ultra.

Though the phone sports a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging like the S24 Ultra, the newer model went from 0% to 70% charge in 30 minutes. Additionally, the device could fully charge in just under an hour — much quicker than the S24 Ultra which went over the 60-minute mark.