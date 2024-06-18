Here's why your Realme GT 6 order in Spain might be delayed

What you need to know

The Realme GT 6 launch in Spain faces a major setback as the first shipment was stolen during transit.

The launch, originally set for June 20, is delayed due to the missing shipment.

Realme admitted it couldn't recover the stolen devices, highlighting supply chain vulnerabilities for high-value electronics.

A shipping mishap has hit the much-awaited Realme GT 6 launch in Spain. The first batch meant for local stores in the country has vanished during transit.

In a statement on its official X account, Realme Spain apologized for the incident. The company addressed the missing Realme GT 6 shipment and expressed regret for the unexpected incident (via 9to5Google).

¡Hola familia! Os tenemos que contar novedades sobre el #realmeGT6 💛 Os pedimos disculpas. pic.twitter.com/g5gtvA5ff2June 14, 2024

Despite ongoing recovery efforts, the shipment's location is still unknown. Due to the theft, the launch of the mid-range smartphone in Spain has been delayed.

The Realme GT 6's launch in Spain was initially set for June 20 with a coordinated rollout in physical stores, but it has now hit a major snag. The theft of the first shipment has seriously disrupted the planned rollout in the country.

Realme Spain, citing uncontrollable external factors, admitted it couldn't recover the stolen devices. The incident highlights the vulnerabilities in global supply chains, especially for high-value electronics.

Ahead of its launch, the phone's key specs have surfaced, indicating that the Realme GT 6 packs a punch with a few solid features: a 6.78-inch 120Hz display that hits 6,000 nits of peak brightness, a massive 5,500mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging, and a powerful Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor. Users can pick between 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB.

We might also see a 50MP main camera with OIS and a Sony-LYT808 sensor, a 50MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, as per GSMArena.

Besides the shipping issues, the GT 6 theft poses a reputational challenge for Realme. To overcome this setback, Realme will need to focus on securing future shipments and maintaining strong customer trust.