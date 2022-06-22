Bricked prototype Pixel 7 Pro reveals details about the upcoming flagship

What you need to know

Pixel 7 Pro prototypes sold online were eventually bricked by Google.

Device logs reveal some information about the display and chipset.

Codenames for Pixel devices and parts also appear, including the unannounced Pixel 7a.

We're still a few months away from the full Pixel 7 unveiling, so there's plenty of time to uncover information about the flagship series. Thanks to some Pixel 7 prototypes out in the wild, we've gleaned some details about the devices. One Pixel 7 Pro owner recently provided some information about his device to the Google News Telegram group.

The device in question has been rendered useless, remotely bricked by Google, just like other Pixel 7 devices that were recently sold online. However, thanks to the device logs, some information about the display and chipset has been revealed.

The post notes that the Pixel 7 Pro is seemingly using a Samsung S6E3HC4 display panel, which appears to be a slight step up from the S6E3HC3 used on the Pixel 6 Pro. It was previously reported that the upcoming flagships would likely use the same exact panels as their predecessors. Still, there might be a minor upgrade, although likely nothing to run home about. Unsurprisingly, this panel will sport a 3120 x 1440 resolution, similar to many of the best Android phones on the market today.

Additionally, the Tensor 2 chip will reportedly use the same 2+2+4 core design, with two performance cores, two mid-cores, and four low-power cores. The next-gen Tensor will apparently stick to the Cortex A-55 for its low-power cores, which are also used in the current Tensor chip.

There's also a CS40l26 haptic driver from Cirrus Logic and an NFC chip built by STMicroelectronics.

Lastly, the logs apparently mention various codenames for Google's Pixel devices, including "panther," "cheetah," and "felix," for the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and the unannounced Pixel 7a. However, there doesn't appear to be mention of the device codename "lynx," which is purported to be another high-end Pixel smartphone.

We still have several months before Google gives us the full rundown of these smartphones, but as it stands, there likely won't be any massive upgrades aside from the chipset.