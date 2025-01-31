Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 support UWB? Best answer: The base Samsung Galaxy S25 does not support ultra-wideband (UWB). However, the higher-priced Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra models both support UWB.

Everything you need to know about UWB on the Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung's latest trio of flagship phones pack a few hardware and connectivity upgrades, including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support. However, the base model, 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 still does not include an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. Meanwhile, both the mid-tier, 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus and high-end, 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra models feature a UWB chip.

UWB is a relatively new technology that became mainstream with recent Apple and Samsung phones, and is also found on other handsets. Essentially, it's a near-field radio communication protocol optimized for both data transfer and location. With better range and precision than Bluetooth, UWB is ideal for finding other UWB-enabled trackers and devices.

For instance, Samsung's own Samsung SmartTag 2 — an item tracker that you can attach to keys, wallets, or anything else — has a UWB chip for precision finding. While older, standard versions of the SmartTag relied on Bluetooth, the newer model uses UWB. However, for this use case and many others, you'll need a Galaxy S25 Plus or Ultra phone rather than a base Galaxy S25.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Additionally, some other apps use UWB to connect with products and accessories if your phone supports the connection protocol. Some car manufacturers will let your phone work as a car key if it supports UWB, like BMW, Audi, and Ford. Tile is another example of a third-party accessory maker that uses UWB to connect with trackers.

For those who need UWB support, choosing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus or Ultra is a must. Unfortunately, Samsung's cheapest Galaxy S25 model still does not include a UWB chip.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus $999.99 at Samsung $999.99 at Verizon $999.99 at Amazon The cheapest Galaxy S25 with UWB Only the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Ultra variants support UWB this year. If you upgrade to the Galaxy S25 Plus, you'll also get a bigger screen, larger battery, ProScaler for QHD+, and faster charging speeds.