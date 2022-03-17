T-Mobile's new 5G plan is coming to BMW's 2022 iX and i4 electric vehicles

The BMW iX and i4 are BMW's first cars with 5G via Persona eSIM that allows customers to add their car to a mobile plan.

T-Mobile has unveiled a new plan, Magenta Drive for BMW, with unlimited data including a Wi-Fi hotspot as well as voice calls on T-Mobile's network.

T-Mobile's 5G network covers more than 96% of interstate highway miles across America.

An advanced antenna setup in the BMW iX and i4 allows for a more stable 5G connection with higher throughput.

BMW has unveiled that two of its new electric vehicles will be 5G-enabled with tech called Personal eSIM and a new plan from T-Mobile. The automaker announced in a technology update for Spring 2022 that the all-new BMW iX and i4 will be the first BMWs with 5G technology built-in.

T-Mobile also announced a new plan specifically tailored to these new vehicles called Magenta Drive for BMW. This new plan will bring T-Mobile 5G to the new electric car and SUV with support for unlimited voice calls on T-Mobile's network as well as high-speed data including a Wi-Fi hotspot. This plan is available to postpaid customers and will come in at $20 per month.

The T-Mobile plan allows you to make calls and receive calls from your personal cell phone number without needing to touch your phone. You'll receive call notifications on your phone and in the car so you don't miss a call. The Wi-Fi connection supports up to 10 devices at once so everyone in the car can stay connected without compromise.

BMW i4 (Image credit: BMW Group)

President of T-Mobile Business Group, Callie Field said:

"In 2019 we lit up the first nationwide 5G network, and today we mark another milestone that builds on our 5G leadership. In another 5G first, we’ve delivered America’s first 5G connected cars, and we’re honored to do it together with BMW, who entrust their vehicles’ connectivity to T-Mobile."

T-Mobile also notes that network stability may be improved and throughput may be higher compared to other devices thanks to an advanced antenna set up in the new vehicles. This could lead to a better connection than riders may have received with the 5G connection on their phones. It's also worth noting that there are still some benefits with this new system even if customers don't sign up for a 5G plan with over-the-air software updates and synchronization.

T-Mobile is putting its 5G network to work powering some of the best cell phone plans around as well as finding new ways to keep people connected with services like T-Mobile Home Internet. Like some of its other unlimited plans, Magenta Drive for BMW has a couple of limitations to keep in mind. It may experience slower speeds if usage exceeds 50GB in a month and video quality may also be limited to SD resolutions.