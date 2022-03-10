Boost Mobile is selling a year of service and a 5G phone for under $200

What you need to know

Boost Mobile is offering service for a year with the Celero 5G smartphone starting at $199 for new customers.

You can choose from a 1GB plan for $199, 5GB plan for $279, or 15GB plan for $340.

The included Celero 5G phone runs Android 11 atop a Mediatek MTK5G-C CPU with 4GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh battery.

Dish-owned Boost Mobile is looking for a long-term relationship and it's willing to give out some big discounts to get you to commit. Starting March 10, 2022, customers can get a Celero 5G smartphone with one year of service on Boost Mobile for just a one-time payment of $199. This plan comes with unlimited talk and text with 1GB of high-speed data per month.

If 1GB of data isn't quite enough for you, you can also step up your data to 5GB for $279 or 15GB for $340. The 1GB plan for 12 months typically costs $100 while the 5GB plan costs $168 and the 15GB plan costs $240. Boost Mobile is calling these the Carrier Crusher plans.

All of these plans come with unlimited talk and text and 5G access on Boost's Expanded Network. This network is based on the T-Mobile network so there's a good chance you'll be able to take advantage of 5G immediately given T-Mobile's great 5G coverage.

The included Celero 5G is a budget-oriented device running Android 11 with a Mediatek MTK5G-C CPU and 4GB of ram. This phone also has a fairly large 4,000mAh that should easily make it through an entire day on a single charge. The 6.5-inch display has a notch for the 8MP front-facing camera. Around the back, you get three cameras with the primary sensor coming in at 16MP, a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth camera.

This phone compares favorably to the best budget Android phones when it comes to raw performance and should have no trouble keeping up with the majority of apps most people use.

Of the deal, head of Boost Mobile Stephen Stokols said.

"The big carriers have convinced us that to be connected means we must pay a premium price and that simply isn’t true. With 5G as the new standard, our Carrier Crusher plan represents what Boost Mobile is all about. Designed with customers in mind, Carrier Crusher empowers individuals with better choices and the services they need most without the outrageous price tag."