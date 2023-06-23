Upcoming ASUS Zenfone 10 looks set to launch with a big camera upgrade

What you need to know

New rumors suggest ASUS has utilized Samsung's 200MP camera sensor for its Zenfone 10.

Consumers may also find RAM/internal storage configurations of 8/256GB and 16/512GB.

The Zenfone 10 may provide an upgraded 5,000mAh battery, which is a welcome capacity boost from its predecessor's 4,300mAh.

The launch of the ASUS Zenfone 10 is fast approaching, but more details about the phone have surfaced ahead of the big day regarding its camera setup.

Information obtained by the German publication WinFuture suggests that the ASUS Zenfone 10 may utilize Samsung's 200MP main sensor technology present on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. To round out its dual camera array is an alleged 8MP ultra-wide lens. If true, this would give four times the resolution of its predecessor, which featured a 50MP main lens.

It looks as though ASUS will continue to provide a compact 5.9-inch display, but the Zenfone 10 is rumored to arrive strengthened by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. Furthermore, consumers may find RAM/internal storage configurations of 8/256GB and 16/512GB.

As far as its battery goes, ASUS' next compact phone is rumored to sport a 5,000mAh battery. This is a bit larger than the 4,300mAh battery featured inside its predecessor, the Zenfone 9, so hopefully, this should provide a nice boost in battery life.

WinFuture provided some fairly decent early looks at the Zenfone 10. Additional images and colorways can be viewed on their post.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture)

The images are pretty much in line with what we've seen in previous leaks ahead of the Zenfone 10's launch date. That earlier leak even gave us a look at some additional colorways while revealing that the device will be nearly identical to its predecessor with its rounded corners and dual camera array placement on its rear panel. The only apparent change is the Zenfone 10's slightly slimmer chin at the bottom of its front panel (which is good to see).

An accidental leak in late May by ASUS spoiled the starting price for the new compact phone. Tucked away in the Taiwanese OEM's website fine print, the Zenfone 10 will apparently start at $749 for its base model. This would essentially keep the pricing close to the starting price of the 8GB/256GB Zenfone 9 configuration.

ASUS also recently kickstarted its promotional campaign for the new device. The company will reveal the Zenfone 10 in full on June 29, which is less than a week from now at the time of writing. The teaser the company provided on Instagram curiously shows a charging dock in the photo alongside several other elements. The company has already confirmed that the phone will support wireless charging, a feature the ZenFone 9 lacked.

ASUS also included a gimbal in the photo, likely referencing the phone's improved stabilization.