AC Podcast 599: Are Samsung still haunted by the Galaxy Note 7?
Is Samsung spooked?
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Nick Sutrich, Andrew Myrick, and Namerah Saud Fatmi discuss Google TV adding hundreds of free channels, whether Google Photos is the best image editor, YouTube Music's quirks, Samsung's issues with fast charging, review the Amazfit GTR Mini, and more!
LINKS
- Google TV is adding a ton of free channels for you to enjoy
- Here's why Google Photos is the best image editor on iPhone and Android
- YouTube Music's most annoying quirk highlights its most underrated feature
- The Galaxy Note 7 is still haunting Samsung and they really need to get over it
- Amazfit GTR Mini review: Ginormous battery inside a petite wearable
SPONSORS
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/acp to start hiring now.
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Editor-in-chief
Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.
No comments yet Comment from the forums