AC Podcast 577: Big Thumbs and Discount Keanu Reeves
Always About the Crease
It's a universe of unpacking! We check out the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5. Google has also turned out the heat on Apple in their efforts to increase adoption of the RCS messaging standard. RCS is really cool, but not perfect. We explain the pros and cons.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live blog: Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 are here and we have all the info
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Flippin' gorgeous
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on: The fun-size foldable
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 hands-on: Should you go Pro?
Why I'm trading the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for the Watch 5 Pro
Here's what you can buy instead of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Dear companies: Stop removing features people actually like
Google pressures Apple to stop being stubborn and adopt RCS — and you can join in
You have the right to be forgotten, but the internet really is forever
