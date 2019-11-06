Philips today launched (via 9to5Google) a truly unique Android TV that is unlike anything else that we have seen so far. The TV has been designed for use in the kitchen and comes with a built-in Google Assistant speaker.

As can be seen quite clearly in the image below, the TV has a centered stand that houses two speakers as well as far-field microphones. Similar to smart displays such as the Nest Hub Max, the latest Android TV from Philips can be used to follow cooking recipes on YouTube or watching your favorite shows while you cook. The bundled remote even has dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix.