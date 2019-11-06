What you need to know
- Philips has launched a new 24-inch "smart" TV for the kitchen, featuring built-in Google Assistant.
- The unique Android TV has been priced at $300.
- It will be going on sale in the U.S. and Canada from major retailers starting today.
Philips today launched (via 9to5Google) a truly unique Android TV that is unlike anything else that we have seen so far. The TV has been designed for use in the kitchen and comes with a built-in Google Assistant speaker.
As can be seen quite clearly in the image below, the TV has a centered stand that houses two speakers as well as far-field microphones. Similar to smart displays such as the Nest Hub Max, the latest Android TV from Philips can be used to follow cooking recipes on YouTube or watching your favorite shows while you cook. The bundled remote even has dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix.
Youssef Ibrahim, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Funai Corporation, said in statement:
At Funai, we looked at how consumers are watching content throughout various stages of the day and noticed that there's a market opportunity in the kitchen. The tablet is a device commonly used for following cooking instructions, but the experience can be sticky and messy. The engineering team developed a product that solved this market need and created a unique position within the kitchen, now introducing the first small-screen TV with hands free voice control.
Since it runs on the Android TV platform, you will be able to access from over 5,000 different apps on the Google Play Store. Philips has priced the TV at $300 and says it will be available from major retailers across the United States and Canada starting today. Currently, however, the TV isn't available for purchase online.
