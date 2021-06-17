Philips Hue App LitSource: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central

  • The Philips Hue app was briefly removed from the Google Play Store.
  • The app remained functional for those who already had it installed.
  • Philips points out a mistake made by the Play Store team, noting that the app is once again available to download.

Earlier on Thursday, the Philips Hue app unexpectedly disappeared from the Google Play Store. Searches and direct links were unable to locate the app, leaving new Philips users without a solution.

Its removal from the Play Store did not render the app useless for those that already relied on it to control some of the best smart light bulbs, but anyone trying to download it was out of luck. Fortunately, the app reappeared on the Play Store, and those that already owned the app received a small update.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the app to be removed, but a Philips representative told Android Central that the problem was simply a mistake and that there's no reason for alarm.

The Google Play Store team mistakenly suspended the listing of our main Philips Hue App (4.0) earlier today. The suspended app was the result of Google misinterpreting our compliance regarding the various versions of our main Hue app. We apologize to anyone who may have been impacted by this. The Philips Hue app is now live again in the App store.

The outage came just two weeks after the Philips Hue app was updated with a new layout and features, including a 3D view and new automation capabilities. And the app also makes controlling your lights even easier thanks to integration with virtual assistants like Google Assistant, meaning you can use smart speakers like Nest Audio to easily set the mood.

