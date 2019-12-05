A huge redesign has just launched for all Pandora users, free and premium-subscription alike, and represents the biggest change Pandora has ever seen in its two-decade history. Along with a plethora of new features, the most immediate change users will notice is the new user interface. Several elements have been modernized to match with 2019 design trends, but adds a significant amount of color to the usual light/dark elements that most other apps use. Pandora has been testing this new interface with some users since October and is now rolling it out to everyone.

Among the list of new features included is a "For you" section, a personalized discovery feed that's dynamically-updated throughout the day with both music and podcasts tailored to your listening habits. A "Pandora Modes" station includes new customization options, and Playback 2019 will give you a personalized year-in-review. Pandora has even added tons of new music from popular artists, as well as a Top Thumb Hundred 2019 station so you can check out the most thumbed-up songs of the year.

Pandora has been around for quite some time (two decades now, to be exact). Over that time, the landscape of streaming music has changed drastically. While radio-only streaming made Pandora as big as it is today, services like Spotify, Google Play Music, and Apple Music have ebbed away at its market share and forced the company to rethink how it operates. Pandora used to hold claim to 70% of the streaming market but has ebbed since 2014 when other services like Spotify took the crown.