Panasonic has revealed its new SoundSlayer Gaming Speaker (SC-HTB01), a compact Dolby Atmos soundbar that the company is marketing as a replacement for gaming headphones. The 2.1ch soundbar stands at just 17" W x 2.06" H x 5.25" D, which would allow it to fit easily under a PC monitor (or TV) for gaming virtually anywhere.

The Panasonic SoundSlayer has an 80W output with two full-range speakers and two 50KHz tweeters. It also has a built-in subwoofer with dual passive radiator that sends bass through the visible top slit of the speaker. For connectivity, it has optical, one HDMI input and one HDMI output, enabling 4K HDR passthrough and ARC; mobile users, meanwhile, can use Bluetooth. For best PC performance, Panasonic team member Sean Robinson recommended you connect your graphics card to the soundbar HDMI input, then output to your monitor.