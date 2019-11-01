Overwatch 2 has been announced at BlizzCon 2019 after being leaked over the past couple of weeks. While the original Overwatch lacked any sort of campaign, with a story that was told via character videos and special, seasonal event flashbacks from time to time, Overwatch 2 is clearly addressing that issue, with story missions and a full narrative.

What is Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to 2016's Overwatch. Characters like Tracer, Brigitte and more return. In fact, all 31 heroes are returning and there are some new heroes as well. You can check out the cinematic reveal trailer for Overwatch 2 below.