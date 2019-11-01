Overwatch 2 has been announced at BlizzCon 2019 after being leaked over the past couple of weeks. While the original Overwatch lacked any sort of campaign, with a story that was told via character videos and special, seasonal event flashbacks from time to time, Overwatch 2 is clearly addressing that issue, with story missions and a full narrative.
What is Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 is the sequel to 2016's Overwatch. Characters like Tracer, Brigitte and more return. In fact, all 31 heroes are returning and there are some new heroes as well. You can check out the cinematic reveal trailer for Overwatch 2 below.
Overwatch 2 features
For players of the original game, your time will be respected. All the cosmetics you unlocked will be coming forward into Overwatch 2. One of the biggest new mechanics in Overwatch 2 is the ability for the game to share a multiplayer pool with the original Overwatch. The two games will share a PvP pool. Overwatch 2 features engine upgrades that Blizzard will be talking more about later. There's also a new PvE story mode, new maps and more. You can check out the first gameplay trailer for Overwatch 2 below.
When will Overwatch 2 launch?
There's no release date right now and platforms have not been confirmed at this time.
